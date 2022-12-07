 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This strategist sees 35-50 bps rate hike today, suggests 8 themes for investors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

Asia seems better positioned in 2023 than the West and hence the flows should remain reasonably supportive for emerging markets (EMs), especially when the US dollar is starting to see some weakness

Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse

In relative terms, Credit Suisse Wealth Management remains neutral on India equities but does not expect the market to underperform its emerging market peers, Jitendra Gohil shares in a discussion with Moneycontrol.

The overarching stock-picking theme for Credit Suisse discretionary portfolios is to look for companies with margin expansion potential with some consumption-related names such as gas utilities, footwear, FMCG, and tile companies that might benefit from a lower commodity price environment in 2023, the director of Global Investment Management says.

Jitendra, an equity market expert with over two decades of professional experience in the capital markets believes that India is one of the cheapest manufacturing destinations with a large domestic market.

"We continue to recommend companies that benefit from the “China Plus One” strategy of global companies, as well as companies that are setting up manufacturing capacities to offset import requirements and promote exports in the sectors such as defense and chemicals," Gohil says.

The RBI has the headroom to go slow on its rate hike path, given the relatively softer GDP print for H1 FY2023, fall in commodity prices and lead indicators suggesting a slowdown in the Indian macro economy.

What would be the biggest supportive factors for Indian equities in 2023?