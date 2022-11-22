 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This smallcase manager isn't bullish on new-age companies, sees Nifty beyond 20,000 by March

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

The most important factor that drives the markets in the short term is liquidity. Domestic liquidity has been extremely strong and our stock markets have done relatively well compared to other MSCI emerging markets, despite the relentless FII selling.

Basant Maheshwari of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP

The valuations of some of the new-age companies have been so out of whack that even after a 50-60-percent correction with relentless cash burn and no sight of profitability, they do not make sense from any investment standpoint, Basant Maheshwari of Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes traditional companies with decent profitability and a runway for growth, are much better options to bet on than their new-age peers. The smallcase manager and co-founder and partner at Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP, with over 22 years spent in the stock market, remains bullish on the IT sector as he doesn't see any material slowdown in demand.

Given that macros are improving and inflation seems to have peaked out, FII inflows may come back and could lead to the Nifty crossing 20,000 may be by March next year, says Maheshwari. Excerpts from the interview:

After first half of the FY23 earnings season, are you confident enough to say significant results upgrades are likely?

It is important to know that markets move on a remote controlled signal from across the Atlantic. So, no matter what our earnings season are, we need good cues early in the morning to start with. The current earning season has been broadly in line with what we expected.

Sectors like banking have shown good improvement in loan growth and asset quality because they had done the cleaning up exercises during and post the Covid era. With rising interest rates their NIMs (net interest margin) have expanded and lower provisioning has expanded the ROA (return on assets). Then there are sectors like cement, chemicals, and API where there have been significant margin pressures due to higher inflation creating a higher input cost pressure.