Daily Voice | This smallcase manager is optimistic about 4 themes

Jan 01, 2023 / 12:51 PM IST

Arvind Kothari says manufacturing (capital goods, textiles, etc.), infra, green energy, and consumption are some of the top sectors around which he’s built his portfolio.

Arvind Kothari of Niveshaay

"2023 should be less challenging and less painful than what 2022 was," said Arvind Kothari, Founder, Niveshaay, an investment advisory firm, in an interview to Moneycontrol.

India outperformed global markets while tackling supply chain disruptions, interest rate hikes, inflation, and at the same time seized opportunities to build a strong base in manufacturing and other sectors. India’s advantage is that it itself is a huge market.

With over 12 years of experience in equity research and investment advisory, Kothari is optimistic about capex, discretionary consumption, and green energy.

His idea is simple: invest in companies with the ability to scale up, which can generate good ROE (return on equity), and ROCE (return on capital employed) in the next 2-3 years.

Is it time to bet on electric mobility for multibagger returns in the coming years?

Electric mobility is definitely going to be big due to the cost-benefit calculus, and we are invested in this. Sustainability is an added advantage. But it’s important to determine how to pick stocks in this industry where technology is transitory and under development. As Buffett says, “There’s a lot more to picking stocks than figuring out what’s going to be a wonderful industry in the future.”