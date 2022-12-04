 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This portfolio manager suggests three sectors for 2023, expects Nifty at 20,400 by next December

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 04, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST

Nishit Master believes Indian markets will continue to do well in 2023 as India remains the fastest-growing major economy of the world in an environment where growth is slowing everywhere else, including in the US, Europe, and China.

Nishit Master of Axis Securities PMS

Axis Securities PMS continues to like the banking space, especially banks with high CASA, and also likes industries, including defence companies, which are sitting on record high-order books, Nishit Master of Axis Securities PMS says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The portfolio manager believes Indian markets will remain rangebound in December 2022, but expects Nifty50 at 20,400 by December 2023.

But, more than Nifty50, Master with more than 16 years of experience in portfolio management believes that the broader markets have a high possibility of doing well in December after sustained underperformance.

Do you think the Nifty (fundamentally) will find it easy to surpass the 19,000 mark where the maximum open interest built up in December? Also, are you comfortable with market valuations considering the current environment?

We believe Indian markets will remain rangebound in December. More than Nifty50, we believe that the broader markets have a high possibility of doing well in December after sustained underperformance. We believe in December, smallcaps and midcaps can perform better than large caps.

Is it a better time to start accumulating large consumer names, which are sideways?