Daily Voice | This PMS research head explains why pharma will likely be a torchbearer for defensive sectors in coming years

Anirudh Garg of Invasset PMS sees potential for upside in the pharma space

Anirudh Garg, the Partner & Head of Research at Invasset PMS, says in an interview with Moneycontrol that there is a potential for upside in the pharma sector as our health habits revert to pre-Covid norms. Additionally, he believes the sector will overcome its pricing pressures in the US and address FDA concerns, contributing to its positive outlook.

Particularly as institutional ownership in pharma is at a decade low, he believes it is well-positioned to be the torchbearer for defensive sectors in the coming 2-3 years.

Drawing from a research background of more than 15 years in the stock market, Anirudh highlights that due to the limited availability of cyclical options in advanced economies and prevailing skepticism toward China, India stands out as a prominent major economy where cyclical investment remains a feasible approach. Consequently, he holds the view that domestic cyclical investments may present more attractive prospects compared to their global equivalents.

Q: Is the two-wheeler space looking attractive in the auto segment?

We observe that India is currently tracing a trajectory akin to China's growth arc from 2003-2007, a journey that catapulted China from a $3 trillion to a $10 trillion economy. This trajectory implies significant growth in disposable income and a concurrent shift towards premium preferences.

Related stories Anirudh Garg Partner & Head of Research|Invasset PMS

Also read: Maruti 3.0: To add 20 lakh units per annum capacity in 9 yrs, 28 models by FY31, says RC Bhargava

Consequently, we foresee an imminent transformation within the two-wheeler industry. The entry of global powerhouses like Harley Davidson and Triumph into the 350cc+ category aligns perfectly with this changing consumer preference. Additionally, we predict a significant shift towards electric in the sub 125cc segment, dominated by Honda Activa, with newer entrants like Ather and Ola vying for space alongside traditional major players, such as Honda, Hero, and TVS.

However, we must also anticipate a transition from two-wheelers to four-wheelers, given the increasing disposable income of the aspiring Indian middle class, coupled with better financing options and easier insurance facilitation.

Q: Do you still expect more upside in the pharma space as now Nifty Pharma traded at record high levels?

At Invasset, our primary focus has been on capex-oriented sectors like defence, railways, and industrials in this old economy. However, if we were to consider defensive sectors, our preference leans heavily towards pharma over IT and FMCG. Pharma and IT are mid-cycle sectors, their cycles not as deep as commodities or autos, yet not as shallow as FMCG. They undergo issues, address them, and ascend again.

Also read: Westbridge, Nexus-backed India Shelter Finance files for Rs 1,800 crore IPO

Post-Covid, as our health habits return to normal and the sector overcomes its pricing pressures in the US along with FDA concerns, we see potential for upside. Particularly as institutional ownership in pharma is at a decade low, we believe it is well-positioned to be the torchbearer for defensive sectors in the coming 2-3 years. We anticipate that these factors may drive continued growth in the pharma sector despite it currently trading at record-high levels.

Q: Do you think domestic cyclicals are better than global cyclicals?

Examining the world's top five economies, we find that the US, Japan, and Germany are already mature, while China is on the verge of reaching that status. India, in contrast, is the sole developing democracy among these, providing a fertile ground for capitalizing on cyclical sectors. The Indian market abounds with robust management teams across cyclical industries like metals, industrials, and construction, which together constitute one-third of Nifty 50's weightage.

Also read: As bulls reign on D-Street, equity strategist warns investors to exercise caution in these sectors

In addition, India is witnessing a transformation wherein erstwhile cyclical companies have evolved into established brands, thereby reducing their cyclicity, as exemplified by Asian Paints. Given the scarcity of cyclical options in developed economies and prevailing mistrust in China, India emerges as the prime major economy where cyclical investing continues to be a viable strategy.

Hence, we believe that domestic cyclicals potentially offer more appealing opportunities than their global counterparts.

Q: What is your investment philosophy? How do you manage the risk and exit?

At Invasset, our investment philosophy is constructed to counteract the primary challenges investors and fund managers face: human susceptibility to fear and greed, and constrained alpha generation from focusing solely on the top 200-250 companies. Our unique AAID Shifter strategy enables transitions between investment styles such as value, growth, quality-focused, and pension fund investing.

The Relative Change Rewarding Criteria (RC2 model) systematically scans all 1500+ listed companies based on 170+ parameters to pinpoint potential market leaders. The AAID's dynamic portfolio composition is further validated by our 20+ member research team, using a rigorous negation criterion. AAID also emphasizes shifting to low beta portfolios during market advancement to minimize downside risk. In times of market exuberance, we are distinct in advising clients to partially withdraw or divert to alternate assets such as special situations or uncorrelated assets. This philosophy represents our dedication to fostering growth while strategically managing risks and exits, providing a balanced and responsive investment management approach.

Q: Your take on the domestic consumption space...

We perceive an accelerated shift towards premiumization and luxury in consumption trends, as a consequence of this economic expansion. Consumers are projected to elevate their lifestyle choices, favoring superior automobiles, premium spirits, upscale dining experiences, high-end homes, finer apparel and accessories, as well as increased frequency of air travel.

Additionally, the formalization of CIBIL and Aadhaar has catalyzed a noticeable expansion in consumer credit. This rise in consumption isn't restricted to the conventional 'roti, kapda, makaan' (food, clothing, and housing) but extends towards more refined preferences. Thus, the enduring demand in India is not only set to persist but also yield enhanced profit margins owing to this shift towards premiumization.

Q: What do you expect from the Monetary Policy Committee next week?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to maintain the status quo on key interest rates in its upcoming bi-monthly policy review on August 8-10, despite rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. With domestic inflation within the RBI's comfort zone, we anticipate an extended pause in rate changes, while the central bank maintains a close watch on domestic inflation trends and global monetary policies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.