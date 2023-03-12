 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice: This market veteran feels well-run private sector banks will continue to gain

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 12, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

"The banking sector has been posting very strong quarterly results with improving margins, strong credit growth, and benign asset quality," said Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer at WhiteOak Capital Asset Management

"In two-wheelers, the entry-level segment category is facing some challenges. In addition, the weak monsoon forecast will also weigh on rural sentiments," Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer at WhiteOak Capital Asset Management told Moneycontrol in an interview.

He believes the overall demand outlook for passenger vehicles is stable, although, on a high base, the YoY growth could moderate going forward. The trend of market share shift towards larger cars is going to continue, he says.

From a bottom-up perspective, Prateek, who has over 25 years of experience in banking and financial services in India and the Middle East, believes that the trend of well-run private sector banks with strong execution capabilities gaining market share from government run banks is likely to continue.

The banking sector has been posting very strong quarterly results with improving margins, strong credit growth, and benign asset quality, he says. Edited excerpts: