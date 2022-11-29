 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This market strategist picks five sectors that offer attractive opportunities for investors

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

Indian growth is likely to see a seasonal slowdown post the bumper festive season of 2022. It is also likely that some brushoff from global growth slowdown will impact Indian economic growth.

Sahil Kapoor is the Head Products and Market Strategist at DSP Investment Managers

From the list of recently listed companies, there are just a few that are on track of profitability and would make sense for investment at lower valuations, Sahil Kapoor of DSP Mutual Fund says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He, however, feels there is still valuation froth that needs to go away over the next few quarters from these new-age stocks to become attractive.

On sectors to bet on, the head of products and market strategist with more than 15 years of research experience across asset classes and businesses, says the sectors which continue to remain below pre-Covid and their historical valuations appears attractive. Healthcare, BFSI and pockets of consumption basket, defence and infrastructure offer attractive opportunities for investors, he says.

Is there any possibility of IT stocks revisiting their lows of 2022 in 2023 considering the fear of slowdown in western nations?

The recently announced quarterly results from IT majors suggests that margin pressures are abating for the IT pack. At the same time the economic slowdown in western economies is still very disjointed. The good economy has slowed and probably has already entered a recession but the services economy is still strong, though slowing.

It’s quite possible that IT stocks may continue to consolidate in a broad range and attract investors at 2022 lows. On the whole there still few quarters of consolidation and slowdown that the sector needs to see through. The correction in 2022, may have taken out the froth from the sector and the possibility of deep corrections looks lesser in 2023.