Daily Voice | This investment veteran finds private sector balance sheet in most exciting phase now

Markets are giving a chance to buy the blue chips in case you missed it

The Q1 numbers for FY24 show that private sector balance sheets are in one of the most exciting phases because of three reasons - low debt, increase in the amount of cash flows visible, and lot of excess cash on the balance sheet, says Santosh Joseph, Founder and Managing Partner at Refolio Investments.

He believes as more capex and more private sector investments can happen, it will give more legs to this rally for a more robust growth.

With an extensive background spanning over two decades in asset management, banking, and insurance, the financial services expert tells Moneycontrol in an interview that the effective strategy to ensure a better return is to have a great mix. One has a chance to add blue chips now and keep the broader stocks into the portfolio, he says. Excerpts from the interview:

Even though the benchmark indices have come off their all-time highs, the momentum in the broader market remains upbeat. What’s driving this euphoria?

This is exactly what happens in markets. You will see little or no activity in broader indices, in this case may be Nifty, Sensex and even the largecap index. Whereas the broader market sectoral plays and even small and midcap companies will be going through their own massive rally that even though the market is flat to mutish, there will still be good activity in the broader index.

The euphoria is largely because we have seen tremendous gains being made in the mid and small caps and sluggishness in the largecaps. So, there is a huge amount of money chasing these. A lot of investors in the last 2-3 years who were quietened have come back in a big way to participate in the market and they have taken a liking for small and midcap.

Earlier, small and midcap never had any research and people didn’t even know the names. However, thanks to technology, the research around it, and due to the ease of investing, there is a lot of money being channelised into small and midcaps because everyone wants to have a quick return on investments. The liquidity factor, the momentum of money chasing these stocks is what is keeping the broader index euphoric and upbeat.

Should investors shift focus to broader markets than blue-chips for better returns this year, or is it the time to exercise caution?

Shifting from blue chips to broader markets will be like chasing momentum. This is not advisable. Much better strategy to ensure a better return is to have a great mix. Thanks to the massive run up in the broader markets and a muted response in the blue chips, you have a chance to add blue chips now and keep your broader stocks into the portfolio.

Markets are giving you a chance to buy the blue chips in case you missed it and secondly, if you want to be a long term successful investor, you cannot be chasing momentum. It will have to be more fundamental where you have broad based holdings in your portfolio.

Your take on the latest GST collection and Manufacturing PMI numbers...

It is clearly evident that India is in a sweet spot. The indicators also reveal good numbers, robust numbers, quarter-on-quarter growth, month-on-month growth. It tells you that we are going through a systemic improvement in almost all macro data points that we can look forward to.

Do you think mini-cap and micro-cap stocks are expensive now compared to historic valuations?

When you look at historical valuations, the midcap and the small cap are now closer to the long term averages. A word of caution is just how quick and how much some of these mid and small caps stocks have risen up. We have to be careful here between the sectors, stocks and indices.

When we look at the mid and small cap, the larger indices will tell you that maybe we are closer to the long term average but some of the individual stocks have run up way high. This tells you to keep in mind that though the valuation seems more or less fair to well-priced, it cannot hold good for every stock. Eventually individual businesses will be affected by the overall buoyancy.

Therefore, when you look at this, it tells you to be careful about what you buy, at what valuation you are buying.

Has the Q1FY24 GDP data pointed towards some recovery in the private capex?

The Q1 numbers for FY24 show that private sector balance sheet are in one of the most exciting phases due to the following reasons

- There is low debt

- There is an increase in the amount of cash flows visible

- There is a lot of excess cash on the balance sheet which is also leading to investments

Going forward the trend that one will have to watch out for is, usually we have been worried about high debt on the books. But now, we are having high cash on the books and how that gets redeployed is going to be a very big structural story going forward. And as more capex and more private sector investments can happen, it will give more legs to this rally for a more robust growth and that will give very interesting indicators to watch out for but what we see right now is very encouraging.

Do you think emerging market investors don't have many options other than India now?

When you look at the really big theme in emerging markets, India does hold a very important part. There are two bits to it, for a long time India did not get its due share of the emerging market flows. Over the last few years we've been getting at least the necessary attention India deserves.

Secondly, the emerging markets present unique opportunities, some are good in services, some are good in manufacturing and some are very good because they have some strong domestic plays that play out locally from the consumption side and even local capital goods side.

One piece of advice for young investors in the current market situation...

One piece of advice is ‘This too shall pass’. Whether we are happy with the last few months of euphoric and multibagger funds in the mid and small cap counters and people are getting lured away, remember that even this at sometime will pause, consolidate and correct. Likewise, the muted response of blue chips will not hold good and it will bounce back. If there’s a lesson we have learnt over the years, it is that time and again, there will be rotation of blue chips, small and midcaps.

