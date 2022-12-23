 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | This investment strategist bullish on equities, sees no threat to market, barring Covid-22

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 23, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

With RBI, too, pausing further rate hikes in FY24, and, with high likelihood, maintaining or reducing interest rates, the rural demand should actually increase.

Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital

Dr Vikas Gupta of OmniScience Capital is optimistic about the next calendar year and the upcoming financial year.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, the CEO and chief investment strategist shares that the US will have a fast lowering inflation profile, 0-1 percent GDP growth and a visibility to lower Fed funds rates.

Global policies are likely in the last leg of tightening and thus it is already accounted for. In fact, markets are looking beyond that, says the ace investment strategist with nearly 20 years of experience in capital markets.

While the stock market has not fully digested the peak interest rate visibility in the first half of this fiscal, the bond markets are clearly indicating that rates would go down from the second half, he feels.

After about a 4 percent rally this year, do you expect the next year to be great for equity or will the global concerns weigh on the market?

Before answering that, let us discuss the black or grey swan of the Covid pandemic which has raised its ugly head. Because it is going to be the most important factor if it happens. Today there is a strong possibility of another round of the Covid pandemic happening because of China losing control on the situation. This was hardly considered a serious possibility until just a few days back, but has now manifested itself as very real.