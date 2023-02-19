 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This investment advisor expects equity market to deliver double-digit returns in 2023

Feb 19, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

The effect of global slowdown will lead to some pressure in the overall corporate earnings growth, particularly for the companies which are linked to USA and Europe markets. However, impact for Indian corporations is likely to be limited as many sectors are getting benefit from China +1 and Europe +1 policy.

"Despite headwind of global slowdown, I expect Nifty to deliver 11-13 percent earnings growth – significantly better than any other country in the world," Rajesh Kothari, WealthBasket Curator & Founder of AlfAccurate Advisors says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

During the last 15 months, the market has witnessed time and price correction – implies valuation correction. Hence, he expects the Indian equity market to deliver double digit returns.

As the investment cycle is only getting started, Rajesh Kothari with more than 20 years of expertise in the Indian capital markets thinks that the capital goods sector is a promising one right now.

AlfAccurate also has a positive outlook on the banking industry because of significantly improved asset quality of select banks and the acceleration of non-food credit growth, he says.