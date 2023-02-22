 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This fund manager sees valuation comfort as a good entry point in consumer durables

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

InCred PMS believes that profitability in healthcare sector is likely to improve over the next 4 quarters with raw material prices are stabilizing/coming down.

Aditya Sood of InCred PMS

InCred PMS believes that the valuation multiples are much more reasonable in the IT space, after a sharp correction last year, and most of the stocks have priced in a slowdown. Hence, it is worthwhile to note that the Indian IT sector is a market share gainer should continue to do well over the medium term, Aditya Sood, Head Portfolio and Fund Manager - InCred MultiCap Portfolio, says.

Also, valuations are much more comforting after the price correction in consumer durable stocks and gives a good entry point to position in sector which has attractive growth prospects.

Sood, with over 17 years of experience in equity markets largely spanning fund management and research believes that profitability of healthcare sector is likely to improve over the next four quarters with raw material prices are stabilizing or coming down. Excerpts from an interaction with Moneycontrol:

Do you think the healthcare sector is the cheapest in valuation terms?