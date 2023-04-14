 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This fund manager says market trading close to fair value, is bullish on these 2 themes

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Given the current context of slowing global growth and a cyclical upswing for India, the framework is pointing to overweight financials and a neutral stance on the IT sector, says Sanjay Bembalkar of Union Asset Management Company

The market is trading close to its fair value if we factor in the GDP growth rate assumptions, Bembalkar, who has 15 years of experience in fund management, tells Moneycontrol in an interview. He, however, cautions that if the global uncertainty drags on beyond the current financial year, it may have implications for Indian businesses. Edited excerpts:

What are your preferences among financials and IT?

In our assessment of the stock selection, we follow our internal fair-value approach, which considers aspects like the quality of the business, earnings growth, interest rates and riskiness of the business. Given the current context of slowing global growth and a cyclical upswing for India, our framework is pointing to overweight financials and a neutral stance on the IT sector.