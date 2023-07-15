Daily Voice | This fund manager explains why India outsmarts China in investment environment

Mayur Patel of 360 ONE Asset

From a medium-term perspective, "the fundamental outlook of India appears reasonable, as corporate earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-17 percent with improving return on equity (RoE)," Mayur Patel, Fund Manager, Listed Equity at 360 ONE Asset says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Moreover, global investors are increasingly showing interest in India due to its promising growth prospects, particularly in light of growing concerns regarding other major emerging markets such as China, says Mayur with 15 years of experience in the investment management industry.

Is it the time to go underweight India, especially after the recent stellar rally from March lows?

As the rate cycle is approaching its peak, there has been a risk-on rally across the board. Although the Indian market (Nifty) has shown strong performance since the March lows, it has only outperformed the emerging market index by 2 percent in dollar terms since the beginning of the calendar year (CYTD), which is not a cause for alarm.

Equity markets have a track record of surprising investors, particularly when there is a strong consensus. The past three years have been no exception. We witnessed a 30 percent surge in three months from the COVID lows when there was a super consensus about a prolonged bear market. Similarly, in the last three months, there was a 10-12 percent rebound amidst a lot of noise of a potentially flat to negative return year in 2023. Therefore, attempting to predict short-term market movements adds little value and intelligence.

Instead, it is more valuable to assess the risk-reward dynamics from various perspectives. Currently, the BSE Sensex is trading at around 3.5x price-to-book ratio, indicating a 13 percent premium compared to its 20-year historic average. However, the domestic macroeconomic conditions have significantly improved, surpassing our expectations.

Also read: Why IT stocks saw the biggest single-day surge since September 2020

The current account deficit has declined sharply, economic growth remained resilient while inflation continues to taper down supported by lower commodity prices. These improvements partly offset concerns regarding premium valuations (13 percent above the historic average), providing a certain level of comfort.

From a medium-term perspective, the fundamental outlook appears reasonable, as corporate earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15-17 percent with improving return on equity (RoE).

We have seen strong FII flows since the start of the financial year. Do you expect the inflow to increase structurally?

Foreign capital flows are influenced by several factors including attractive interest rates, a stable currency, robust economic growth, and political stability. While India's economic growth prospects are highly favourable, domestic yields are becoming less appealing in comparison to developed markets like the US.

Also read: India may tighten overseas investment rules to curb roundtripping

The sudden surge in foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows over the past few months came as a surprise. We are concerned about the historically-low interest rate differential between India and the US. However, the RBI seems to have managed to keep the currency stable, which in a way bodes well to attract FPI flows.

Moreover, global investors are increasingly showing interest in India due to its promising growth prospects, particularly in light of growing concerns regarding other major emerging markets such as China.

It is challenging to predict short-term trends, but over the medium term, FPI flows may continue to improve.

Your take on the US inflation and Federal Reserve's interest rate decision? Do you expect one more rate hike by the end of 2023?

The US inflation rate rose by 0.2 percent in June, marking a 3 percent YoY increase. This represents the lowest level of inflation since March 2021. When excluding food and energy, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a 0.2 percent increase and 4.8 percent YoY. These were clearly better than expectations.

Also read: Markets momentum continues, broader markets trade higher | Atul Suri, CEO Marathon Trends PMS

It is important to note that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) typically focuses on core inflation, which remains significantly above the Fed's annual target of 2 percent. Hence, the Fed may take one or two more interest rate hikes during the remainder of the year.

Rather than making specific predictions regarding the steps the US Fed might take, we can say that we are approaching the peak of the rate cycle.

Your take on the June CPI inflation numbers, and will the CPI inflation sustain below 6 percent for the rest of the financial year?

In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation in India was reported at 4.81 percent, slightly higher than the 4.25 percent recorded in May. This increase can primarily be attributed to the rise in food prices, specifically vegetables and pulses. Erratic weather conditions and an uneven monsoon resulted in damage to the tomato crop, further contributing to the price surge.

Although the overall monsoon is projected to reach above-normal levels, the inconsistency in its pattern raises concerns regarding agricultural sowing. As a result, it is anticipated that inflation may average around 5-5.5 percent in FY24.

How is India being perceived by global investors as an investment destination?

As an investment destination, India is considered to be in a favourable spot by global investors. The Indian equity market has demonstrated its ability to generate substantial returns over an extended period. According to an internal study, 116 stocks out of the BSE 500 in India have provided compounded returns of 20 percent in dollars over the past 20 years. In comparison, China's Shanghai Composite index, consisting of 2,066 companies, has only 5 stocks achieving such compounding, while the S&P 500 in the US has just 20 stocks. This indicates that India's equity market has been a reliable value creator over the long term.

Several factors contribute to India's appeal to global investors. Concerns regarding China, such as economic uncertainties, regulatory environment issues, and the trade war with the US, have started to prompt global investors to divert their emerging market investments toward India. This shift reflects a perception that India offers a more stable and promising investment environment compared to China.

What is your strategy behind the Flexi Cap Fund?

As a fund house, we use a unique Secular-Cyclical-Defensive-Value Traps (SCDV) framework, which enables us to capture ideas across different market segments such as quality, growth, and value. 360 ONE Flexicap Fund follows this SCDV framework, which forms the basis of our strategy. It is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

We split the market into these four quadrants, based on the profit growth and RoE criteria of companies. As a core component, the Secular quadrant comprises quality companies that are consistently growing profits and delivering high RoE (PAT/net worth) such as private retail banks, retail-focused NBFCs, consumer discretionary, retail, insurance, and auto. The opposite of this is the Value Trap quadrant, where companies have struggled to generate healthy RoE and profit growth over prolonged periods. Examples are public sector banks, telecom, oil and gas and utilities. We’re always underweight here.

The Cyclical quadrant has sectors that move with the economy - Industrials, corporate banks, cement, metals, and infrastructure. RoEs tend to be lower, but these sectors witness strong growth in cycles. Defensive quadrant has companies in the consumer staples, healthcare and IT space, with high RoEs but modest growth over the long term. We allocate weights between Defensives and Cyclicals based on our view of the macro environment and the economy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.