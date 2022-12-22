 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This fund manager expects retail participation in equities to grow very fast

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

With a strong economy and sustained flow, Rajiv Shastri of NJ Asset Management expects the Indian equity markets to perform very well in the coming years.

Over the last three decades or so, the Indian equity market has proved its ability to create wealth by generating returns that are substantially higher than inflation. "We expect this to continue over the coming few decades as well," says the director and chief executive officer with more than 25 years of experience in the mutual fund space.

Shastri expects retail participation to continue growing at a very fast pace both directly into the equity markets and indirectly through mutual funds. This will support domestic flows into the Indian equity markets for many years to come, says the chartered accountant.

Do you think India will become the third largest economy in the current decade considering the initiatives and reforms taken by the government?

India has many advantages that are assisting its potential over the coming years. Among them is our political and legal structure that gives international investors a lot of confidence. As a democracy with an independent legal framework to resolve disputes, we have an edge over many other countries. Add to that the demographic transformation that is underway as a result of better educational and skilling facilities and this makes India's potential almost undeniable.

The change from a billion poor people to an economy of more than a billion consumers has been a painful one, but having travelled most of it is almost a certainty that India will emerge as one of the fastest growing large economies of the world.