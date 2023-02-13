English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Daily Voice | This CIO predicts spurt in developmental work ahead of the general elections

    The rate hike concerns keep coming and going over the last few quarters. It seems that the market has made up its mind that rates have peaked, whereas the Fed is particularly insistent that their mandate to control inflation is paramount.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 13, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST
    Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments

    Vineet Bagri of Athena Investments

    As the election year gets near, development works have accelerated, and as we get closer to the date, more announcements will be made by the central and state governments, which could also indicate their agenda for the next five years, Vineet Bagri, CEO and CIO of Athena Investments, the part of Trust Group, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

    China is coming out of a Covid-induced consumption slowdown for three years. "We expect China to post solid growth in the coming quarters, as well as its spill-over effect on the world economy to be positive," the professional with 23 years of experience in the financial industry across banks, NBFCs, and advisory.

    On the corporate earnings announced so far, he feels there seems to be a slowdown across the board, and managements are not as gung-ho as they were in the last year.

    Are we at the peak of policy tightening cycle globally? Do you really feel the rate hike beyond 6.5 percent will dampen the economic growth?