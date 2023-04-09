Daily Voice | This CIO is bullish on banks, NBFCs but not so optimistic about FMCG, realty

Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist, OmniScience Capital, expects the rally in the market to sustain as inflation worries and fears of a banking contagion subside.

“As the US interest rates start getting cut, the equity markets are likely to continue responding positively,” says Gupta, who has spent 20 years in capital markets.

While he foresees the FMCG sector growing at a slow pace, Gupta tells Moneycontrol in an interview that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are about to enter an extraordinary phase of growth. Edited excerpts:

Q: Are you still worried about financial stability on the global front?

Not really. I think that the potential crisis in the US banking sector is quite under control. The risk of contagion in the European banking sector also seems to have subsided for now. Of course, one cannot say that the risk doesn't exist anymore but on the face of it, there is no immediate visible crisis.

The Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse, etc were a wake-up call for the regulators and by now several assessments have probably been done and mitigating efforts or protocols must be in place. Although there is little public information on this.

Do you think the war against inflation will continue for the rest of 2023, though the Reserve Bank of India has shifted focus to growth by raising the forecast?

Rates across the global central banks are already quite high. These rates are sufficient to bring inflation under control, especially keeping in mind that a lot of the global inflation was due to supply constraints. Now those supply constraints are nearly gone, thus inflation should fall on its own further supported by the high base effect of last year.

The fight against inflation will definitely continue until it is brought close to 4 percent — the midpoint for the RBI’s inflation range. In contrast to the US Fed, throughout the fight against inflation, the RBI has had one eye on growth. Now that inflation looks like it is cooling off globally, and the US Fed is likely to reverse the rate hike within a year, the rupee could strengthen against the dollar and the risk of importing inflation is reducing.

The growth mandate is especially strong since it is the last year before elections when the governing and managing body of India goes for a term renewal after a 10-year term. The focus is clearly to deliver the last mile in as many initiatives as possible within this year.

For such a large capex by the government, the RBI policy has to be supportive of growth otherwise all those initiatives will struggle against an unnecessary barrier.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) says the global economy is facing a renewed phase of turbulence. What is your take?

It is prudent of the MPC to take note of the potential distortions in the global financial system due to unprecedented and accelerated rate hikes of the US Fed and other banks. There are issues of asset-liability mismatch and collapse of non-assets such as cryptocurrencies. The risk of these creating liquidity issues is clearly high and then translating to solvency issues and then a contagion. These are times when it is revealed which emperors are naked. So naturally, the MPC is rightly worried.

But taking cognisance of risks doesn't mean that they are going to materialize. It is prudent to be prepared for potential risk factors. So the MPC is right in shifting the focus from inflation to being prepared for turbulence in the global financial system. However, as I was mentioning earlier, the respective central banks and regulators are hard at work burning the “midnight oil” studying potential cracks that could emerge and actions which can be taken to prevent those.

We would think that the increased vigilance and alertness of the regulators should result in preventing any crisis. Of course, the costs of managing the cracks would be there but my personal opinion is that the global economy should be able to manage a positive growth rate this year.

What is your reading on the provisional numbers for Q4FY23 announced by FMCG, banks, NBFCs, etc?

We think the FMCG is likely to continue growing at a slow pace and banks and NBFCs are likely to be entering an extraordinary phase of growth. The consumer demand for FMCG looks quite saturated and most growth is likely to come from premiumisation. While there has been a long drought in terms of capital investments by both the consumer and the corporate sector. Now that is long due.

Also, there was the twin balance sheet problem which is largely solved. Of course, the banks also have an opportunity from the large infrastructure spending by the government.

We would be positive on banks from the growth opportunity, the potential of improved ROEs (return on equities), thus possibly accelerating earnings and attractive valuations. We do not find the FMCG sector that attractive, both from the growth as well as the valuation perspective.

What do you broadly expect from corporates in their commentaries after Q4FY23 earnings?

We expect the corporates to be cautious on account of the potential global concerns on the financial sector in the developed economies. However, they are also likely to be extremely positive on the domestic front and optimistic about the global developed markets if financial stability is maintained and interest rates go lower. So expectations of growth rates would be high and thus capital investments, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, etc would be featured strongly.

Some caution in terms of it being an election year and also some slowdown in hiring to address the rising salaries in the last couple of years are also likely to be discussed. But hiring from a long-term perspective for growth would remain. Further, margins should be better and improving.

Is the current equity market rally looking like a temporary bounce?

Not really. We think this is likely to be sustained as the worries about inflation and a potential banking crisis in the developed markets subside. As the US interest rates start getting cut, the equity markets are likely to continue responding positively. Also, a lot of the lay-offs in the US markets are already improving the margins of the large companies which will have a positive effect on the US markets, thus building optimism for global equities as well.

Do you think real estate sector should be avoided now?

We are not that positive on the real estate sector in general due to the highly leveraged business model. Also, while there is latent demand for the real estate sector, the supply-demand remains mismatched due to these being at different price points.

Are the staples best bet now?

To us, the government-led capex in infrastructure played via railway, power, banking, infrastructure-focused NBFCs and defence and IT look like good bets. We are not too keen on staples, which mostly means, FMCG or other consumer-focused companies, mainly because of their extremely premium valuations and relatively modest growth.

