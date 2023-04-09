 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO is bullish on banks, NBFCs but not so optimistic about FMCG, realty

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST

OmniScience Capital CEO and Chief Investment Strategist Vikas Gupta expects the FMCG sector to grow at a slow pace, as demand looks saturated. He also stays away from the real estate sector due to a highly leveraged business model

Vikas Gupta of OmniScience Capital

Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist, OmniScience Capital, expects the rally in the market to sustain as inflation worries and fears of a banking contagion subside.

“As the US interest rates start getting cut, the equity markets are likely to continue responding positively,” says Gupta, who has spent 20 years in capital markets.

While he foresees the FMCG sector growing at a slow pace, Gupta tells Moneycontrol in an interview that banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are about to enter an extraordinary phase of growth. Edited excerpts:

Q: Are you still worried about financial stability on the global front?