Daily Voice | This CIO identifies five sectors that are poised for growth

According to Poonam Tandon, the Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, the IT sector has been facing challenges over the last few months due to the worsening situation in the US following the recent banking crisis.

Tandon believes that these macro challenges may persist for some more time. In an interview with Moneycontrol, she added that IndiaFirst continues to remain cautious about the entire IT sector in the near term, as valuations are not yet attractive.

"We continue to remain bullish on banking, capital goods, infra, utilities and pharma," says Poonam with over 26 years of experience in the financial services sector.

Do you think the macro challenges risk to the IT sector may remain for the rest of the calendar year?

We believe that the macro challenges in the IT sector may continue for some more time which has been struggling over the last few months given the worsening situation in the US due to the recent banking crisis. The latest commentary from top IT companies suggests clients' sentiments especially in US remains weak and discretionary IT spends are either being ramped down or deferred.

We continue to remain cautious on the entire IT sector in the near term as valuations are not so attractive yet.

Which are the sectors looking attractive for investment for current financial year?

We prefer sectors that focus on domestic economy, earnings momentum remains steady and are likely to benefit from lower commodity prices along with comfortable valuations. We continue to remain bullish on Banking, Capital Goods, Infra, Utilities and Pharma.

We have been positive on Banks – strong credit growth and improved asset quality. We expect Capital Goods and Infra to continue to see re-rating with companies reporting strong order book and balance sheets.

Your thoughts on the corporate earnings and management commentary released so far in April?

Since the earnings season has just started with mostly IT companies and Banks announcing their results. The IT results have disappointed with earnings and management commentary been weak on account of subdued demand outlook.

On the other hand, banking results have been strong so far with robust advance growth and stable NIMs. Moreover, the banks have not seen any signs of slowdown or any emerging trend of asset quality issue.

The consumer companies have also started reporting results which have been mixed till now while indicating that slowdown in the rural sector has bottomed out. We believe broader revival in the consumer space will be gradual as companies focus on right mix of growth and margin.

Do you expect 25 bps hike in fed funds rate by the Federal Reserve in next policy meeting scheduled in May? Will the Fed end the rate hike cycle in May given the current economic data points?

We expect Federal Reserve to hike interest rate by another 25bp in its upcoming May meeting since inflation continues to remain above target. Having said that we believe we are closer to the top of the interest rate cycle as there are early signs of US economy weakening coupled with risks from the recent banking crisis could resurface.

Do you think the record high for the market in coming months possible without contribution from IT stocks, though banking & financial services supporting the momentum?

We remain positive on markets with BFSI outperforming and IT lagging. We continue to believe that market recovery is likely to gain strength as the macro indicators are favourable with RBI taking a pause in their latest monetary policy, continued traction seen in domestic economic activity level, strong domestic capex momentum, and softer than earlier expected global slowdown.

Is the healthcare sector on your buying list?

FY23 was a challenging year for the pharma sector due to slowing growth, margin contraction and increased regulatory concerns. While domestic growth was impacted due to high base, US generic business saw price erosion and high costs.

As the base effect normalises, we expect domestic growth to be strong in FY24 and that for US business price erosion to remain muted. Accordingly in the last couple of months we had shifted our weight from IT sector to Pharma given favourable risk reward and attractive valuations.

Is the realty space attractive in terms of valuations?

Overall, the sector is well placed in terms of inventory levels and demand supply, but we will need to be stock specific in this space given the valuation.

We prefer companies with good track record, healthy sales momentum, and strong launch pipeline. Moreover, the premium and luxury residential continue to see traction which is positive for the organised real estate players.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.