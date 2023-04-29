 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO identifies five sectors that are poised for growth

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 29, 2023 / 07:00 AM IST

IndiaFirst Life expects Capital Goods and Infra to continue to see re-rating with companies reporting strong order book and balance sheets.

Poonam Tandon

According to Poonam Tandon, the Chief Investment Officer at IndiaFirst Life Insurance, the IT sector has been facing challenges over the last few months due to the worsening situation in the US following the recent banking crisis.

Tandon believes that these macro challenges may persist for some more time. In an interview with Moneycontrol, she added that IndiaFirst continues to remain cautious about the entire IT sector in the near term, as valuations are not yet attractive.

"We continue to remain bullish on banking, capital goods, infra, utilities and pharma," says Poonam with over 26 years of experience in the financial services sector.

Do you think the macro challenges risk to the IT sector may remain for the rest of the calendar year?