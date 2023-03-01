 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | This CIO finds auto stocks with lower global exposure attractive for investment

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

Indian corporate earnings over the last four quarters have consistently been below expectations on account of a series of cyclical issues.

Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Advisors

Looking at strong domestic trends, during the current correction, Indian auto stocks that have lower global exposure look attractive for investments, Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Services says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Among auto stocks, with growth-in-value investing style, he believes commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles are looking strong, while the global market remains uncertain for exports for two-wheeler companies.

In terms of absolute valuation, after the current sluggish phase where the Nifty for the more than 18 months has traded sideways around similar levels, Indian markets are attractive for investments now, says Shailendra with over two decades of experience in the space of fund management and investment advisory.

Do you think the quality of earnings has been falling? Also do you expect Nifty EPS to be lower in coming quarters?