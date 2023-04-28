 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This CIO believes markets are headed higher due to reasonable stock prices & growth in corporate earnings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

RBI has clearly signalled a pause in rate hikes. In the US we may see the rate hike cycle continue.

"I am very positive about infrastructure, real estate, and banking, but I avoid new-age businesses," Siddharth Oberoi, the Founder and CIO at Prudent Equity says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He feels the banking sector provides immense growth going forward. "Most banks are witnessing 15-20 percent loan growth. With NPAs under control, reversal of excess provisioning during covid times, we expect the banking sector to perform well," says Siddharth with 27 years of experience in the capital markets.

The RBI has clearly signalled a pause in rate hikes, and the stability in interest rates would help in decision-making at a corporate level. Hence, he believes the markets are headed higher, both due to reasonable stock prices and growth in corporate earnings.

Which sectors/themes can create multi-baggers in the next couple of years?