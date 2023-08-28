Daily Voice | This CIO believes market will continue to consolidate till elections next year

Umeshkumar Mehta of Samco MF says it isn’t the time to invest aggressively in auto and auto ancillary space

In the absence of any major event or materially potential information, the markets are likely to stay the course until the general elections next year and a pause or decline in interest rates by the Fed or the MPC, Umeshkumar Mehta, CIO at Samco MF, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

After more than 30 percent rally in auto space in the last six months, he says while the momentum in some auto and auto ancillary stocks may still be intact, it definitely isn’t the time to invest aggressively in this space at the moment, given that it could be nearing the end of its steam.

What would be the next important touch point for the equity market in the coming quarters?

Equity markets, in the past few weeks, have made lifetime highs and are likely to enter corrective phase in the short term. More or less, markets have factored in all the global as well as local macros there is to absorb. Hence, in the absence of any new event or materially new information, markets might stay the course until the next important action which can be expected in the form of the general elections 2024 and a pause or decline in interest rates by the Fed or the MPC.

One sector on which you are super bullish...

Technology is one sector where there is huge growth potential ahead, given the under explored world of AI and the necessity that it has become in today’s day and age. Every industry or company, big or small, requires technology to be implemented in some manner and very soon this need will become a primary expense for businesses just like cloud and digital is a part of every company today.

Also read: Primary market schedule | 4 IPOs to be launched, 6 listings next week

The valuations of tech giants are at fair valuations when compared to their five-year average and higher than the 10-year average but such comparatively lofty valuations also indicate that there is huge potential for growth ahead.

Strong order book and huge free cashflows point to the demand cycle being strong for the technology space with high margin of safety, but for one or two quarters numbers are likely remain muted.

Do you expect strong GDP growth in Q2CY23? It is scheduled for this week...

Until recently, India was facing a goldilocks situation where inflation was falling faster-than-expected while growth was picking up steam at a faster pace. But the current inflation numbers defied the effect as the CPI numbers jumped due to soaring vegetable prices. It is estimated that these prices will moderate in the coming months but at the same time the impact of heightened interest rates is slowly trickling down and affecting the economy.

Also read: What to expect from RIL’s 46th AGM: IPOs, green energy, Jio Financial plans, and more

Comparatively, CY24 is expected to be a slower growth year compared to CY23 and Q2 could also portray a relatively milder growth in GDP.

Do you think the valuations will remain a concern for the broader markets, which have significantly outperformed benchmarks in the current financial year so far?

Going forward, valuations could be a concern for the broader markets, especially when the earnings growth of companies start to catch-up. It might not happen instantly the next quarter but can be in the form of slower and milder corrections rather than deep slumps in stock prices on D-Street.

Your take on the industrial space...

Industrials and capital goods are witnessing strong traction in India, especially because of the Make-in-India initiative. When other countries are struggling to keep their economies uplifted, India witnesses strong growth. A rise in exports and demand has put India on the map and global companies are now looking towards India as the next manufacturing hub.

Also read: Saint-Gobain investing Rs 8,000 cr in India to meet growth targets, aims 10% growth in FY24

The past three years have definitely changed the way the world perceives India and there are brighter things in store for this space going forward.

Do you have a neutral view on the auto and auto ancillary space?

The auto sector has witnessed strong inflows in the months starting March which has led the index to rise over 30 percent in 6 months. While the momentum in some auto and auto ancillary stocks may still be intact it definitely isn’t the time to invest aggressively in this space at the moment given that it could be nearing the end of its steam.

What is your take on the Fed Chair speech at Jackson Hole Symposium?

It seems that the stance might continue to remain hawkish and there might not be any immediate indication of a change in the interest rates on the downside. The Fed may continue to make future decisions on the monthly and quarterly data that is thrown at them, the same way they were doing it till now. Overall, volatility is expected to remain high in the markets in lieu of any sudden surprises not meeting consensus estimates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.