Daily Voice | This CIO believe these five sectors will see consistent earnings growth in current decade

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 21, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

India will continue to attract FDI in IT, services, automobiles, energy, and infrastructure, says Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Services.

"During this decade, India surely would be a larger economy than Germany and will be slightly ahead of the current third largest economy Japan," Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia Financial Services says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes earnings growth will remain structurally strong for multiple sectors going forward as India progresses during this decade.

During the current decade, not only will consumer-facing segments still do well but other sectors will also join the party in terms of earnings performance, says the Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer with experience of over two decades in fund management and investment advisory.

Having a growth-in-value investing style, Kumar says banking, retail and corporate, insurance, automobiles & components, capital goods, and manufacturing will see consistent earnings growth in the current decade.

What are the best themes that one can keep in portfolio for a longer time frame and why?

Financial sector companies in recent times have started a phase of out-performance and this is structural in nature. For a decade, credit growth in India after highs in 2011 has remained tepid on an aggregate basis in a YoY growth sense.