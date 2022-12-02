 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | This chief investment officer likes banks as over 15% credit growth for FY24 looks sustainable

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 02, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Piyush Garg of ICICI Securities is bullish on the telecom space but cautious about mid-sized and product-based IT companies.

Piyush Garg of ICICI Securities

"Going forward, we are positive on Indian equity markets but given the higher valuation, a further rise may be muted," Piyush Garg of ICICI Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Markets are coming out of the last 1.5 years of range as the US dollar and inflation seemed to have topped out, while triggers like higher government expenditure, pick-up in private capex and resurgence of the housing market have been the major driving force, he feels.

The Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, with around two decades of experience across various facets of finance, likes both PSU and private banks as they support different client bases, all of which will use credit to expand.

Going forward, he believes overall 15 percent+ credit growth in the banking sector for FY24 is sustainable. PSU banks are high on corporate lending and have been well capitalised, which can keep them afloat in this move, he says.

Do you think the market is looking sustainable at least till the end of the current financial year?

Markets are coming out of the last 1.5 years of range on the back of the topping out scenario scene in the US dollar and inflation. Most negatives are priced in the developed world currencies along with some expectations of the peaking of the Fed Fund rate closer to 5.25 percent. This has checked the surge of the dollar. On the domestic front, major triggers like higher government expenditure, pick-up in private capex and resurgence of the housing market have been the major driving force.