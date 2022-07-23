Daily Voice | This CEO & Chief Investment Strategist sees significant equity market upside bias going forward

The market has a significant upside bias going forward, as the negative factors start resolving one by one, feels Vikas V Gupta of OmniScience Capital.

As the global supply chain starts getting smoothened and crude and commodity prices start rationalizing, inflation will start coming down and the Fed is likely to slow down resulting in positive market sentiment, Gupta explains.

Speaking about expectations from the US Fed commentary, the CEO & Chief Investment Strategist believes that the Fed is likely to tone down its hawkish stance. Even though the headline inflation has come quite high at 9 percent, the crude and commodity prices trending downwards bode well. Edited excerpts:

Market rallied more than 9 percent from new 52-week low, backed by key sectors. Do you think all the negatives have been discounted by the market and now it has a strong strength to make a gradual move towards record high?

Mr. Market has absorbed numerous negative factors and has reacted accordingly with a significant fall in market prices. Since a majority of the global investment capital is coming from the US, we should pay attention to what is happening in the US markets.

The US markets are down significantly from their peaks. In the equity markets, the US largecaps represented by S&P 500 are down by 20 percent; the US smallcaps represented by Russell 2000 are down by 24 percent; and the US technology companies represented by Nasdaq 100 are down by 30 percent. The International developed markets equity represented by MSCI EAFE (Europe and Far East) index are down by 23 percent, in USD, and the International emerging markets equity represented by MSCI Emerging Markets index are down by 28 percent, in USD.

In the bond markets, the government bonds represented by S&P US Government Bond Index are down by 9 percent and the corporate bonds represented by S&P 500 Investment Grade Bond Index are down by 14 percent. The global commodities markets represented by S&P GSCI are down by 20 percent. Even gold is down by nearly 18 percent from peak.

It is definitely a bear market in the US across most asset classes. This is a very rare situation where nearly all asset classes are down significantly and together. Typically, bond markets, gold and equities have low correlation. It is therefore not a stretch to infer that all the known negatives, such as, Russia-Ukraine war, global supply chain disruptions, high crude oil and commodities prices, resulting inflation and consequently the Fed rate hikes and the recession worries are priced in.

Given this current situation, as the negative factors start resolving one by one, the market has a significant upside bias going forward. For example, as the global supply chain starts getting smoothened and crude and commodity prices start rationalizing, inflation will start coming down and the Fed is likely to slow down resulting in positive market sentiment.

Indian markets have been more resilient compared to the US markets; thanks to consistent domestic inflows. Still the FIIs pulling out money has caused a significant down move. That is why the focus in the earlier discussion is around FII-related factors and sentiments. Any significant FII inflows are likely to cause an upside surprise for Indian markets.

Power is the second biggest gainer in recent market rebound. Should one start adding positions in the space or is it looking overbought now?

The power sector gaining is an indicator of the confidence in the Indian economic growth. The Indian economy is literally electrified by the power sector. Demand in terms of units is likely to grow at real GDP growth rates in the long-term. As the economy grows the existing production capacity will become fully absorbed and more supply will be required.

The S&P BSE Power Index is showing a PE (price-to-earnings) ratio of around 20. The index doesn't look overvalued. However, one should be careful to weed out companies which have weak balance sheets, low capital productivity, and are overvalued.

Thus this promising growth vector powering India presents an excellent investment opportunity from a long-term perspective.

Price hikes and consistent demand for products lifted sentiment in the FMCG space, which resulted in a 15 percent rally in the sector in the last month. Are you still bullish on the FMCG stocks?

Demand for FMCG is a given in the long run, due to increasing consumerism in the Indian economy. They are also a defensive sector which is resilient to recessions. However, it is unlikely to grow at double digits in the long run given the high penetration of most companies. Also, competition is increasing from numerous startups which can reach national distribution on the back of ecommerce platforms, including the ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) in the future.

Even more important is that most of these companies are highly overvalued with PE ranging from 60 to 90.

While we think these are great companies with extremely strong moats, the moderate growth prospects and extreme overvaluation make us wary. These are what Peter Lynch calls stalwarts but they are priced as if they were fast growth stars. Except for one well-known large player which was denigrated by Mr. Market for a long time and, consequently, significantly undervalued on a SOTP (sum-of-the-parts) basis and still is undervalued, though no longer denigrated, we are not a buyer in this space.

Funny thing is, price action determines the denigration or adulation. When price goes up Mr. Market sees only good things for the company and when price goes down Mr. Market can see only negative things for the company. Scientific investing is designed to avoid exactly this behaviour and gain an edge on Mr. Market.

Should one stay away from IT space considering the expected recession in the world's largest country and slowdown in Europe?

We have been positive on the sector from 2016-17 onwards in terms of portfolio allocation. This was the time when Mr. Market was quite negative on the IT sector. The belief was that the Indian cost arbitrage outsourcing is a dying business with automation and AI (artificial intelligence) likely to kill it. Even the Dean of Valuation, Aswath Damodaran, stated that a 50 years old should not act like a 15 years old and the old high-growth days for the sector are over.

We were one of the few, probably only one, who showcased, in March 2018, a report on the Digital Transformation (DX) opportunity for the Indian IT sector. At that time the digital business for most IT companies was just 15-20 percent of revenues but was growing at 30 percent+. Today the digital revenue contribution has crossed 50 percent for most companies and is still growing at 25 percent+.

Most of the projects under digital are based on movement from legacy private data centres to private or public cloud. This is a high-growth opportunity which is likely to last for the next 3-5 years. The point I am trying to make is that this business is being outsourced from a strategic perspective and a recession year is not going to change that decision. At worst, growth might happen at a slightly slower pace if client companies have too much pressure on their margins, which doesn't look likely.

The move to cloud will be followed by strong Analytics and Artificial Intelligence implemented at scale.

In short, the IT story is a multi-decadal story and this kind of investment opportunity will be available only when Mr. Market is depressed temporarily.

Again, Mr. Market is making the error of following the price action to infer fundamentals. Prices of the sector falling could also be due to the FIIs moving out. Since Finance and IT were some of the largest sectors by market capitalization, both have fallen in tandem with the FIIs selling. If FIIs have to reallocate their portfolios given the new interest rate and liquidity regime, they would have to sell the largest sector holdings. So, it is possible that the IT sector is falling due to this technical reason rather than any fundamental problems.

Once Mr. Market realizes the mispricing the sector will not be available at such attractive valuations. Also, FIIs coming back could again push the prices up since it is a fundamentally strong sector with strong, debt-free, cash-rich balance sheets, strong moats, high expected growth rates and available at a discount to intrinsic value.

What do you make out of corporate earnings announced so far? Do you expect more earnings downgrades than upgrades; if yes then is it a big worry?

The commodities and oil and gas sector are likely to see earnings downgrades. The companies which use these as inputs could actually see earnings upgrades. For exporters which are dependent on the developed market economies, but do not have any persistent competitive advantages, one could see downgrades despite the Rupee depreciation, because it would be overridden with worries of a global recession.

Overall, since the domestic growth is quite strong, earnings should not be downgraded for most companies. However, it is likely that given negative global sentiments currently, there could be earnings downgrades but that would be a strong opportunity for long-term investors to capitalize on Mr. Market’s mistake.

What are your broad expectations from the Fed commentary? And do you expect 75 bps or 100 hike in interest rates by the Fed?

We think the Fed is likely to tone down its hawkish stance. Even though the headline inflation has come quite high at 9 percent, the crude and commodity prices trending downwards bode well. Further, US housing demand has significantly reduced, thus bringing down prices of supply industries like lumber, which indicates that the red hot demand due to high liquidity and low interest rates is getting tamed to a certain extent. The Fed wants to bring down inflation but doesn’t want to push the economy into a recession.

The current situation demands that the Fed hikes by 75 bps and gives a guidance that they would continue increasing interest rates, but would also be vigilant to the jobs and wages. Any increase in the unemployment rate would make them slowdown even before inflation comes down to their target rate of 2 percent. If the rate of wage increases gets tamed, that too would be an indicator for the Fed to slowdown.

We expect that the Fed would articulate some of this in their commentary, but in a cryptic manner.

