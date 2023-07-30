Daily Voice | This asset manager sees consolidation in short term but says market has some steam left

Rikesh Parikh is the Principal Officer at Rockstud Capital

Rikesh Parikh, principal officer, Rockstud Capital, says the Indian market which has been on a tear in recent months after a long period of consolidation is showing signs of fatigue. It may consolidate in the short term but upside still exists on the valuation front.

Parikh, who has spent over 22 years in the equity market, doesn’t expect significant earnings upgrade in the second half of the current fiscal. If demand perks up in rural areas, it can push up earnings, he tells Moneycontrol in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Do you expect surprises in the remaining earnings season?

The result season, till now, has broadly been in line with elevated expectations. In terms of sectoral performance, pharma, consumer and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) have been ahead or in line with expectations, while IT and oil & gas reported below market expectations. With 30 out of the Nifty 50 results out, (I) don’t expect any major surprises for the rest of the result season.

Are you still bullish on the banking & financial services space for the remaining three quarters of the financial year?

The BFSI segment is the engine of growth, within major benchmarks, the BFSI allocation is around 20-30 percent. While NIM (net interest margin) expansion along with loan growth and lower credit cost has been the driver for the banking sector. In the case of NBFCs, NIMs were under pressure as they borrow short-term and lend medium to long-term. Going forward, with interest rates expected to cool down, they could lead the BFSI sector.

Is the market looking overbought, especially after the over 17 percent rally from March lows?

In the short term, the market is showing signs of fatigue after a sharp rally, with stocks even after delivering results ahead of the Street estimate are rangebound. However, we need to keep in mind the current rally has come after a long consolidation. The Nifty reached around 18,600 in October 2021, 18,800 in December 2022 and finally, it crossed 18,800 in June 2023, thus after consolidating for over 21 months, the Nifty has broken out of its range of around 300 points.

During the same period, Nifty earnings increased from Rs 541 in FY21 to Rs 807 in FY23, a CAGR of 22 percent. Thus, we feel in the short term, the market may consolidate but the upside still exists on the valuation front. We are trading slightly above the 10-year forward PE average of 20, when flows are strong we have seen that the market tends to trade above 1 standard deviation to its long-term averages.

Is a significant earnings upgrade possible in the second half of FY24?

Significant earnings upgrade looks unlikely, however, we are seeing early benefits of cooling raw material prices. Rural demand, which is still subdued, could revive post-monsoon based on management commentaries in Q1FY24. In case the rural demand revives, it can potentially drive earnings upside in the second half of FY24.

Will you bet on the auto components sector over original equipment makers (OEMs)?

In auto, we are focusing on multi-product auto component companies, which cater to both ICE and EV segment. Going forward, companies with R&D capabilities and JV partners will benefit from the shift in technology in this sector.

Your take on the defence space? Is it a part of your portfolio?

While the government's focus and action in the defence sector has been on self-reliance and we have seen a host of bilateral agreements to bring technology to India. This sector clearly has a long runway to grow, however, this being capital intensive and long-haul profitability could be back-ended.

While we look at defence as part of tactical allocation, we will focus on execution, government allocation and changing technologies in this sector.

Do you see a possibility of rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in the first quarter of 2024?

While inflation has remained above the Fed's expectation, but going by the last released US CPI of 3 percent, it looks like that inflation is gradually moving towards the Fed's comfort zone target of 2 percent.

While the full impact of the Fed hike done this week will be felt with a lag and looking at a higher base effect, there is a high possibility of the Fed going for a pause in Q4CY23. Thus, along with the market, we are expecting a rate cut in the US in Q1CY24 or early 2QCY24.

