Daily Voice | These sectors are likely to witness robust growth over next 3 to 5 years, says this fund manager

Sanjay Bembalkar, Co-Head of Equity at Union Asset Management Company believes there are several reasons to be optimistic about the manufacturing sector. "We expect companies in the manufacturing sector to play a vital role in creating wealth for investors," told Moneycontrol in an interview.

Firstly, technological advancements such as automation and artificial intelligence are revolutionising manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency and driving productivity. Secondly, the Union Budget in India has been focusing on Capex and manufacturing for the last few years, he explained.

Bembalkar, who has 15 years of experience in fund management, observes that three broad segments in the economy are likely to witness growth over the next 3 to 5 years including private consumption and a robust financial system.

Any kind of big risk factor for the market in the rest of the financial year?

At Union Mutual Fund, we base our assessment of equity markets on intrinsic value since we believe that stock prices tend to align with intrinsic values in the long run. Our internal research suggests that Nifty is currently trading at a moderate premium to its fair value. However, considering the anticipated growth in this fair value, we find the premium to be justified and see equity markets as an attractive asset class from a long-term standpoint.

As far as challenges are concerned, in India, we foresee a potential challenge from a poor monsoon season. This could percolate into factors such as elevated inflation levels and slower rural spending. However, a near-normal season could alleviate this risk.

On the macroeconomic front, global inflation and sustained high levels of interest rates pose a risk of further slowing down global economies. This could have an impact on certain Indian enterprises reliant on global growth for their expansion. We are also mindful of any potential unforeseen consequences arising from geopolitical conflicts.

Considering these challenges, we emphasize the need for investors to exercise caution and stay informed about market dynamics. We suggest that investors approach the market gradually and follow their long-term asset allocation plan. Consulting with an advisor and maintaining a long-term perspective will be key to navigating the market successfully.

Do you see a long pause in the rate hike cycle by Federal Reserve?

As equity investors, we examine monetary policy decisions with greater stress on changes that occur over longer time frames. In that context, when compared to 15 months ago, it is clear that the weightage of dovish elements has increased in Federal Reserve’s decision-making process.

On the one hand, there was a momentary pause, but it was also accompanied by a definitive signal to raise interest rates again twice further this year. After straightforward hawkish actions/comments made from 11 consecutive meetings, this is the first policy action (June policy meeting) that hints at some dovishness.

Hence, if one was to take a longer-term opinion, it can be said that we are not more than 6 months away from peak interest rate levels.

Will Q1FY24 be a better year for earnings than Q4FY23?

We observe that three major trends may play out in the upcoming earnings season. Firstly, falling commodity prices will reflect in better profit margins for multiple sectors.

Secondly, consumer activity has been robust and is expected to continue its momentum, especially supported by a recovery in rural consumption.

And finally, the relatively strong momentum seen in India’s GDP growth is likely to be reflected in the growth in sectors supporting industrial activity.

Are any sectors on your radar for the rest of the financial year?

We observe that three broad segments in the economy are likely to witness robust growth over the next 3 to 5 years.

Firstly, private consumption is expected to show very strong growth. With India’s nominal GDP likely to grow at 10 to 11 percent and our population growing at ~1 percent, we can expect per capita income to rise on average by 9 to 10 percent annually. The marginal income will be spent in discretionary categories like electronic appliances, restaurants, apparel, jewellery, etc., driving faster-than-GDP growth in these industries.

Secondly, the manufacturing sector is gaining momentum, backed by Government actions: (1) implementation of tax rate cuts, (2) production Linked Incentives (PLIs) schemes, (3) focus on capital expenditure in budgets, etc. Industries present in the capital goods, industrial products and infrastructure space is likely to witness good business momentum over the next 5 years.

Lastly, this growth will require support from our robust financial system. With stronger balance sheets and adequate capitalization at hand, we believe that the leading banking, as well as non-banking financial institutions, are well-positioned to fund India’s economic growth and profit from it too.

Should the manufacturing space be a part of the portfolio?

Certainly, and there are several reasons to be optimistic about the manufacturing sector.

Firstly, technological advancements, such as automation and artificial intelligence, are revolutionizing manufacturing processes, enhancing efficiency and driving productivity. This can lead to cost savings and improved profitability for companies operating in the sector.

Secondly, Union Budget in India has been focusing on Capex and manufacturing for the last few years. Government initiatives and policies focused on promoting domestic manufacturing, fostering innovation and strengthening industrial infrastructure have created a favourable environment to transform the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

Hence, we expect companies in the manufacturing sector to play a vital role in creating wealth for investors.

