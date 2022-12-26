 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | These 5 issues may throw challenges for equity markets in 2023, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

From sectoral perspective we are positive on banks, auto, cement, defence, utilities and capital goods, says Ajit Banerjee of Shriram Life Insurance,

Escalation of geo-political tensions in the China-Taiwan area, worsening of the Russia-Ukraine war, and resurgence of Covid-19 in several countries, leading to a situation resembling the 2020-21 recession are among the key issues that may threaten the equity markets in 2023, Ajit Banerjee of Shriram Life Insurance says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Hence, given there are many uncertainties and challenges which are looming large over the world, the Chief Investment Officer feels the markets will remain volatile in the near term which can be used as a buying opportunity for long term investors.

From sectoral perspective, Ajit with more than 29 years of experience across diversified sectors in the fields of investments, financial control, management accounting and many more, says Shriram Life is positive on banks, auto, cement, defence, utilities and capital goods.

What are the challenges for equity markets in 2023 after significant volatility in 2022?

There are few issues which may throw challenges for equity markets in 2023 which are as follows:

a) Continued rate hikes by Central Banks even if at a moderated levels which may lead to interest rate remaining higher for longer may lead to higher allocation of funds from equity to debt asset classes by a segment of investors