DAILY VOICE | These 3 sectors sat out the rally, expected to do well going ahead, says Jyoti Roy of Angel Broking

Low-ticket consumer durables will rebound at a much faster rate due to the pent-up demand while cement, too, is expected to make a strong comeback for similar reasons and because of the government's focus on infrastructure and rural housing, Jyoti Roy, DVP- Equity Strategist at Angel Broking says in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar. Edited excerpts:

Q: After 10 initial public offering (IPOs) in three months, do you think the primary market activity could slow down for a couple of months?

We think that the primary activity is likely to remain high for some more time as more companies are expected to tap the capital market, given the favourable market conditions. Of course, there could be some slowdown in the margins but generally we expect primary market activity to remain strong.

Q: Do you think the speciality chemical sector will double investors' wealth in the next couple of years? What is your pecking order?

Jyoti Roy DVP - Equity Strategist|Angel Broking Ltd

While we remain positive on the specialty chemical sector from a long-term perspective, we believe that upsides could be limited in the near term due to a sharp run up in stock prices since march. In the speciality chemical sector, we have a positive outlook on Atul, PI Industries and Galaxy Surfactants.

Q: Is it a buy-on-dip or sell-on rally market and why?

We believe that it still remains a buy-on-dip market despite recent volatility, given the ongoing rebound in underlying economic activities. Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 56.8, which is the highest since January 2012 and reflects the underlying momentum in the economy. With the government providing significant relaxations under unlock 4.0 and 5.0, we expect that the momentum to continue for the next couple of months.

However, key risks to our call that can derail the recovery rally are: 1) a surge in infections as the economy is opened up further 2) selay in vaccine production 3) failure of the US government to pass the second stimulus bill leading to volatility in global markets.

Q: Have you spotted any sectors that have not participated in the recent rally and should be looked into?

Within cyclical sectors, which have not participated in the ongoing rally, we believe that sectors like low-ticket consumer durables, cement and multiplexes should do well. We expect demand for low-ticket consumer durable will rebound at a much faster rate, given the pent up demand while the demand for cement is expected to rebound strongly due to pent-up demand and the government's focus on infrastructure and rural housing. We believe that the government's decision to allow multiplexes to operate with 50 percent capacity from October 15 is a positive for the sector.

Q: What are your thoughts on market volatility that has been there for a month now?

Recent market volatility can be attributed to negative global cues in the second half of the month due to a surge in infections in Europe and failure on the part of the US Congress to make any significant progress on the second US stimulus package.

Q: The September quarter earnings season is getting underway. What are your expectations and what would be the key things to watch out for?

We expect that sectors like auto, cement IT, pharma and chemicals to post a robust set of numbers while most other sectors will also report improvement on a QoQ basis. However, markets will be more keen on management guidance for the next quarter, as the initial phase of the V-shaped recovery led by pent-up demand is expected to get over after the festival season. Growth faltering significantly as compared to market expectations post-festival season is another key risk for the markets.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.