 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | These 2 factors can go against equity markets run in current financial year, says Sanjay Chawla of Baroda BNP Paribas MF

Sunil Shankar Matkar
May 01, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

Indian equity markets are trading at valuations which are in line with historic averages with earnings expected to grow faster than the last 5 years.

Sanjay Chawla of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

"We could foresee two challenges for the markets. One is the potential deficiency in rainfall, and the second factor is higher global inflation may lead to tighter global monetary policy," Sanjay Chawla, Chief Investment Officer – Equity at Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

On rainfall deficiency, "my estimates are that this could at best be a sentiment dampener and may not actually impact the crop output much since the water table levels are reasonable in the food grain bowl region," he says.

Sanjay Chawla, with over 33 years of experience in fund management, equity research, and management consultancy, believes the quality of earnings is expected to be incrementally better - no single sector would dominate earnings growth. "From now onwards we could see normalized earnings."

Q: Any thoughts on the March quarter and full-year earnings announced so far? Do you see the possibility of earnings downgrades in any sector?