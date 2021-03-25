DAILY VOICE | The new-age retail investors now want to own global companies: Viram Shah of Vested Finance

Viram Shah, CEO and co-founder at Vested Finance, feels that the proportion of allocation to global markets varies from investor to investor. In general, advisors recommend an allocation of 15-20% of portfolio.

Vested helps Indian investors to put in funds in US-listed global brands and theme-based ETFs in a simple, affordable and accessible manner.

Shah was previously an investment banker at J.P. Morgan. He has also worked with three startups in the fintech - AI, and analytics space.

Five US stocks that saw the maximum interest among Indian investors in FY21 on their platform were Tesla, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Shopify. Salesforce, Nvidia, and Square were some other popular stocks, he said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Here are edited excerpts from that interview:

Q) The year 2020 was also the year when many investors joined D-Street but it was also a year when retail investors went global. How do you sum up FY21?

A) FY21 has been an exciting year for us at Vested. As you rightly said, a large number of Indian retail investors dipped their toes in the global markets for the first time.

As is the case with every new endeavour, investors tested the waters first, and as they built trust in the platform they kept coming back for more.

More than 1,80,000 people signed up on the Vested platform over the last 12 months. We processed close to $175 million in trades in FY21.

Q) Do you think the trend will continue in the next financial year?

A) We strongly believe that international diversification is here to stay. We’re still at day zero in terms of Indian investors diversifying their investments beyond our local market.

If you look at investors outside of India, a majority of them have at least 15-20% of their wealth invested in foreign markets.

We’re also witnessing a worldwide retail revolution. Aided by COVID and lockdowns, retail investor participation in the markets has increased by leaps and bounds.

These retail investors now want to own global companies and we want to give them the easiest platform to do so.

Q) Any new products which you plan to introduce in the coming year?

A) Our focus for the next year is primarily on creating a smooth end-to-end US investing journey. While the process has improved by leaps and bounds versus when we started our journey, it’s not as seamless and transparent as we would want it to be.