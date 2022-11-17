 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Daily Voice | Telecom sees strong shift in free cash flow generation capability, says this deputy chief investment officer

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 17, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

Despite the upcoming investments in 5G, the sector is witnessing a strong shift in its FCF generation capability that could translate into healthy deleveraging.

Sumit Jain of ASK Investment Managers

"We are positive on the telecom space in general. We believe that despite the upcoming investments in 5G, the sector is witnessing a strong shift in its free cash flow generation capability that could translate into healthy deleveraging," Sumit Jain of ASK Investment Managers with over 16 years of experience in Indian equity markets says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He feels industry dynamics are turning favourable with multiple levers of growth for the sector including shift toward 4G/5G, tariff hikes, and market share gains.

On the RBI role going ahead, the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at ASK Investment Managers says given the sticky nature of inflation so far, the RBI may continue its interest rate hiking cycle for now.

Further, the RBI action may be more data dependent and they will continue to monitor the inflation trajectory to take incremental actions, says Jain, who manages the Indian Entrepreneur Portfolio with total assets of over $2.5 billion. Excerpts:

Do you think one should still stay away from new-age tech companies, listed since last calendar year, given the negative profitability?

Markets don't differentiate between new age or old-age businesses. It’s the character of the business, the longevity of its cash flow, and growth thereof that determines the value and the value creation. It is not about near-term cash losses or cash profits.