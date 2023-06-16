Daily Voice | Tata MF overweight in automobile space with focus more on ancillary companies, says Chandraprakash Padiyar

Chandraprakash of Padiyar Tata MF

"Tata Mutual Fund is overweight in the automobile space with exposures skewed more towards ancillary companies than auto OEM (original equipment manufacturer)," Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

On the earnings front, he feels barring IT and commodities, most sectors are likely to report good earnings growth in FY24.

With over 22 years of experience in research and fund management, Chandraprakash believes the real estate is probably into early stage of its bull cycle and banking sector is probably the strongest in a long time from a balance sheet perspective.

Q: Do you expect the US Fed to take a prolonged pause now?

We are in a phase where inventory drawdown is the key discussion point among goods manufacturers. The current economic growth outlook among most economists globally is of slower growth and possibly recessionary conditions in the developed world.

Housing market in the US/EU/UK/Canada/China is not showing sign of confidence and infact is on a correcting mode and at the same time deposit drawdown from regional banks in the US is not helping.

Amidst this backdrop, we are seeing all commodity prices correcting sharply from their highs resulting into lower inflation. A case can be made for a cut in rates by the US Fed over the next 12 months.

Q: Do you see more tailwinds than headwinds for the equity markets in rest of financial year?

Predicting short term movement in equity markets is not advisable. We are optimistic on earnings growth for Corporate India over the next few years. Capex cycle specially infrastructure led is robust, manufacturing activity in India is strong, with commodity prices easing profit margins have room to move higher, real estate is probably into early stage of its bull cycle and banking sector is probably the strongest in a long time from a balance sheet perspective.

Also read: This investment advisor expects divergence in performance between large & mid-tier IT firms

All these factors make us optimistic on the medium to long term prospects for the equity markets.

Q: Sectors that are looking worth for investment in coming quarters?

We believe short term valuations are fair and with less room for rerating potential, however earnings growth is likely to be in healthy double-digit. Return expectations need to be anchored inline with earnings growth expectations.

From a sectoral front, we are optimistic on banks, real estate/home improvement, consumer discretionary, capital goods/infrastructure, telecom and manufacturing as a long term theme.

Also read: It'll be a surprise if Fed goes for another hike, says Refolio Investments CEO Santosh Joseph

Q: Are you overweight on automobile space?

Yes at Tata Mutual Fund we are overweight in the automobile space with exposures skewed more towards ancillary companies than auto OEM.

Q: Sectors that will start the financial year on a strong note, in terms of earnings?

Barring IT and commodities most sectors are likely to report good earnings growth in FY24.

Q: Do you expect boost in demand for consumer staples, especially ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024? So, is it a buying opportunity?

One needs to be selective on consumer staples. We do expect volume growth to start looking better going forward, however we would like to see more advertising and promotion (A&P) spend by consumer staples companies to sustain growth in the medium to long term.

We have seen sharp margin improvement by companies in this sector for the past 8-10 years and to us the current margins look very high and would expect companies to invest more behind brands to sustain the growth levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.