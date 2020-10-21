DAILY VOICE | Stay with IT, healthcare and speciality chemicals stocks for 2-3 years: Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

From the next 2-3 years perspective, we are bullish on IT, Healthcare and Speciality Chemicals. Investors can benefit from these themes which are playing out well currently and it is crucial to build a portfolio.
After joining Motilal Oswal group in November 2017, Siddhartha Khemka worked in the firm to become the head of research desk for the retail business.
With the situation in the economy changing due to COVID-19, Khemka feels IT, healthcare and speciality chemicals are preferred sectors and are crucial to build a portfolio for 2-3 years horizon. In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, he said the market is likely to consolidate in the near term before the start of the next leg of the rally.
Edited excerpts:
A) Indian markets recently witnessed a strong rally of 10 percent over 10 trading sessions, led by more widespread opening up of the economy, flattening out of COVID active cases, and pick up in the economic activity.
Positive corporate commentaries along with a sequential pickup in macro indicators boosted market sentiments. The expectation of fiscal stimulus both from the US and Indian government and positive developments around the COVID vaccine also kept the spirits high.
But, profit-booking crept in last week after the sharp rally as fiscal stimulus announced by the Indian government ahead of the festival season failed to lift sentiment.
Even the global cues turned weak as the reinstatement of pandemic restrictions by European governments and fading hopes of any US fiscal stimulus announcement before the presidential election weighed on the market sentiments.
Concerns also arose over the development of the COVID-19 vaccine after two Pharma companies halted their trials.
Going ahead, the market is likely to consolidate in the near term before the start of the next leg of the rally. Concerns over the second wave of COVID pandemic globally, developments around vaccine and US elections is currently weighing on the markets.
We expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases and how soon the economy is able to get back to normal.
The earnings season has also begun which could keep the markets volatile as investors would react to numbers and watch out for management commentaries on demand for the upcoming festive season.Q) What is your call on IT and Banking stocks? Although we have seen some correction in both IT and Banks last week – is it a buy on dips or book profits? Any stocks which are on your radar?
A) IT and Banking stocks witnessed profit booking as both the sectors were outperformers in the recent rally. Tech shares had rallied in anticipation of strong results in Q2FY21 and thus declined once the results were out as per expectations.
Banking stocks gained post the positive announcement by RBI around a series of measures to boost liquidity in the banking system. Banking also gained in expectation of a favorable judgment by SC on the loan moratorium case, which has been postponed to 2nd Nov as of now.
The long-term outlook for IT Services is healthy as technology spends/budgets are expected to increase on the back of increasing digital focus.
IT has already seeing demand normalize as their deal pipelines largely returned to pre-COVID levels, with discussions being revived for deferred deals as well. Thus, after the sharp outperformance, while it’s possible that IT sector may take a breather or time correction, we continue to remain bullish on the medium/long term prospects.
In the case of banking, we prefer to select large private banks and NBFCs as they are well capitalised and could be looked at post some correction.
We believe they are a great buying opportunity from a longer-term horizon as they are quality compounders and would also gain from the consolidation leading to market share gains for them.
Q) We are trading at the upper end of the valuation curve which could result in a technical adjustment in markets – which sectors or stocks are good buy on dips fit the bill?
A) The overall market structure remains positive; but we could witness more of sector/stock specific actions going forward. Also intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out, given that, Nifty valuation at 21x 1-year forward P/E is higher than the long-term average of around 18.5x.
Any weakness in the market could be looked at as a buying opportunity to add quality stocks to the portfolio. We expect the ongoing quarterly earnings season to show strong sequential recovery.
As the lockdowns are eased and demand recovery takes shape gradually, the commentaries are improving. Demand is gearing toward normalcy faster than expected and Supply pressures are easing.
However, sustenance of this recovery rests on the interplay of the health crisis (COVID-19 active cases have started flattening over the last few weeks) and the quick return of the economy to normalcy.
Although there are several concerns like the 2nd wave of coronavirus, geo-political tensions between US-China/India-China, an overhang of the upcoming US elections, the overall market structure seems to be positive as the economic growth improves and is gradually coming back to normalcy.
Hence, 'Buying on Decline’ would be a better strategy with a defensive portfolio positioning. We like Consumer, Rural & Agri, IT, and Pharma as preferred sectors.
Q) How do you rate the three IT stocks from your top favourite to least favourite and why? Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and HCL Technologies. Does it make sense to stick with largecap IT stocks or one should move to Mid-cap IT?
A) Infosys is our preferred pick within the IT space as we expect it to be a key beneficiary in terms of recovery in Tech spends in FY22.
Further, it has strong headroom for margin expansion and is on its way to an industry-leading performance in FY21 (amongst Tier I). Thus we expect the divergence in the valuation vis-a-vis TCS to narrow down to 10%.
Second, we like HCL Tech given its deep capabilities in the IMS space and strategic partnerships, investments in cloud, and digital capabilities.
We expect HCL Tech to emerge stronger on the back of an expected increase in enterprise demand for these services. The stock is currently trading at a very modest valuation and offers a safety margin.
Third, we like TCS as it has consistently maintained its market leadership, best-in-class operational metrics, and high return ratios. We expect the company to be relatively better positioned (v/s the sector) to navigate COVID-related challenges and benefit from the uptick in digital investment. But given its rich valuations, it stands at third in our preferred list of Tech companies.
One can selectively look at Midcap IT space too where we prefer L&T Infotech and Mindtree. Over last 1 year, Mindtree has been undertaking encouraging steps toward achieving stability in both its client and employee count.
The strategy change to increase focus on annuity revenue and tail account rationalization is already reflected in the revenue and client mixes. The share of the revenue from fixed-price contracts recently showed a meaningful increase. In fact, the stock has been one of the best performers in CY20 in the IT sector.
We also like LTI as, despite the COVID-19 disruption, LTI’s client addition across buckets was strong and broad-based in 1QFY21.
It has recently added several marquee logos, which should provide good headroom for incremental growth, given its proven account mining capabilities. Industry-leading growth plus prudent capital allocation should defend its rich multiples.
Q) Any big themes which you are pinning hopes on for the next 2-3 years?
A) From the next 2-3 years perspective, we are bullish on IT, Healthcare and Speciality Chemicals. Investors can benefit from these themes which are playing out well currently and it is crucial to build a portfolio around these themes for 2-3 years to create wealth.
IT Sector is likely to benefit from a tailwind of rising Tech spends. The propensity of clients to spend on digital transformation/Cloud/Security etc. has increased in the COVID era. Deal pipelines remain robust and order-books are healthy.
Besides, the consistent capital return policies adopted by Tier-I IT names would help drive the sector RoE’s incrementally higher and support the valuations at the margin.
IT offers relative earnings comfort coupled with a solid balance sheet, cash flow, RoE, and payout metrics in such current volatile and disruptive times. Tier-I IT companies have best in class balance sheets, resilient business models, and excellent management pedigree, and yet valuations are not expensive.
Healthcare is a defensive play: Though the sector had been under pressure for last few years, the pandemic has opened up a lot of opportunities for the sector.
We have not only seen an improved regulatory environment but also higher demand. The government recently raised the import duty on APIs and also notified incentive scheme to boost the domestic production of APIs for bulk drugs and medical devices in the country which are likely to support domestic manufacturing and higher growth.
Indian Specialty Chemical manufacturers are benefiting from the Increasing trend of de-risking of procurement from China by global chemical leaders (China plus one strategy). Also, many domestic companies have increased capacities and have invested on improving their R&D capabilities to garner market share globally.
There are many investment opportunities with this space with companies catering to agrochemicals, CRAMS, API, niche chemicals, etc.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.