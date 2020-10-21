DAILY VOICE | Stay with IT, healthcare and speciality chemicals stocks for 2-3 years: Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

After joining Motilal Oswal group in November 2017, Siddhartha Khemka worked in the firm to become the head of research desk for the retail business.

With the situation in the economy changing due to COVID-19, Khemka feels IT, healthcare and speciality chemicals are preferred sectors and are crucial to build a portfolio for 2-3 years horizon. In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand, he said the market is likely to consolidate in the near term before the start of the next leg of the rally.

Edited excerpts:

A) Indian markets recently witnessed a strong rally of 10 percent over 10 trading sessions, led by more widespread opening up of the economy, flattening out of COVID active cases, and pick up in the economic activity.

Positive corporate commentaries along with a sequential pickup in macro indicators boosted market sentiments. The expectation of fiscal stimulus both from the US and Indian government and positive developments around the COVID vaccine also kept the spirits high.

But, profit-booking crept in last week after the sharp rally as fiscal stimulus announced by the Indian government ahead of the festival season failed to lift sentiment.

Even the global cues turned weak as the reinstatement of pandemic restrictions by European governments and fading hopes of any US fiscal stimulus announcement before the presidential election weighed on the market sentiments.

Concerns also arose over the development of the COVID-19 vaccine after two Pharma companies halted their trials.

Going ahead, the market is likely to consolidate in the near term before the start of the next leg of the rally. Concerns over the second wave of COVID pandemic globally, developments around vaccine and US elections is currently weighing on the markets.

We expect the market direction to depend upon the spread and intensity of COVID cases and how soon the economy is able to get back to normal.

The earnings season has also begun which could keep the markets volatile as investors would react to numbers and watch out for management commentaries on demand for the upcoming festive season.

A) IT and Banking stocks witnessed profit booking as both the sectors were outperformers in the recent rally. Tech shares had rallied in anticipation of strong results in Q2FY21 and thus declined once the results were out as per expectations.

Banking stocks gained post the positive announcement by RBI around a series of measures to boost liquidity in the banking system. Banking also gained in expectation of a favorable judgment by SC on the loan moratorium case, which has been postponed to 2nd Nov as of now.

The long-term outlook for IT Services is healthy as technology spends/budgets are expected to increase on the back of increasing digital focus.

IT has already seeing demand normalize as their deal pipelines largely returned to pre-COVID levels, with discussions being revived for deferred deals as well. Thus, after the sharp outperformance, while it’s possible that IT sector may take a breather or time correction, we continue to remain bullish on the medium/long term prospects.

In the case of banking, we prefer to select large private banks and NBFCs as they are well capitalised and could be looked at post some correction.

We believe they are a great buying opportunity from a longer-term horizon as they are quality compounders and would also gain from the consolidation leading to market share gains for them.

Q) We are trading at the upper end of the valuation curve which could result in a technical adjustment in markets – which sectors or stocks are good buy on dips fit the bill?

A) The overall market structure remains positive; but we could witness more of sector/stock specific actions going forward. Also intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out, given that, Nifty valuation at 21x 1-year forward P/E is higher than the long-term average of around 18.5x.

Any weakness in the market could be looked at as a buying opportunity to add quality stocks to the portfolio. We expect the ongoing quarterly earnings season to show strong sequential recovery.

As the lockdowns are eased and demand recovery takes shape gradually, the commentaries are improving. Demand is gearing toward normalcy faster than expected and Supply pressures are easing.

However, sustenance of this recovery rests on the interplay of the health crisis (COVID-19 active cases have started flattening over the last few weeks) and the quick return of the economy to normalcy.

Although there are several concerns like the 2nd wave of coronavirus, geo-political tensions between US-China/India-China, an overhang of the upcoming US elections, the overall market structure seems to be positive as the economic growth improves and is gradually coming back to normalcy.