DAILY VOICE | SpiceJet, Snowman Logistics & BlueDart Are Top Vaccine Plays: Umesh Mehta Of Samco Group

A) This was the fifth consecutive week that our benchmark index witnessed positive returns. Positive global market sentiment, improvement in economic recovery, and consistent inflows from foreign institutional investors led to the price action.Some credit of this upmove can also be given to the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by the UK government which would congruently play a significant role in the global efforts to halt the pandemic.

Mid and small caps have also rallied by 2-4% each week for the last 5 consecutive weeks. The buoyancy can be majorly attributed to the catch-up rally being played by broader indices who are trying to match their industry bellwethers.

A) Over the coming week, market participants would track the developments related to the coronavirus vaccine. Also, with the record monthly FII inflows of Rs 65,000 crore in November, it would be interesting to see whether these flows will slow down in December or continue to push the markets higher.

A) In the short term, 12,900 is an important level to watch for in Nifty50. A close below this level could trigger short-term weakness and profit booking.

Otherwise, the index is trading at rising channel resistance on the weekly chart and traders are advised to maintain a mildly bullish outlook but not trade highly leveraged or aggressive bets.

A) Outperformance by small and midcap stocks is a classic example of a bull market. In a secular bull market, mid and small-cap stocks tend to outperform and in a bear market, they tend to underperform.

The Nifty index had topped only in Jan 2020 but the actual downfall for the mid and small caps did not start in January 2020. It started way back in Jan 2018 when the Nifty small-cap index had peaked and started underperforming while the March 2020 decline was selling the climax termination of a bear market.

The current outperformance we are seeing in mid and small-caps might be initial signs of a secular bull run which is likely to come in the future.

We might not get to see the March 2020 price levels again even though small and medium corrections are likely to occur as they usually happen.

But, over the long-term, broader indices are expected to play catch up with their industry leaders and eventually outperform.

A) The temperature sensitivity to maintain the efficacy of a vaccine calls for reliable, fast, and secure logistics partners who understand the importance of cold chains.

Logistics companies and airlines are the key stakeholders in ensuring that the COVID-19 vaccine can get from one place to another and has the required capability.

Due to the shortage of cold chain logistics companies in India, companies like SpiceJet, Snowman Logistics and Blue Dart Express do stand to benefit from this play.

A) The coming week may witness sectoral rotation with beaten-down sectors picking up the pace and witnessing traction. Metals are expected to remain hot on the understanding that inflationary tendencies are increasing and stimulus from central banks may keep the sector in limelight, especially base metals and OMCs.

Traders can take advantage of sectoral rotation and place their bets by initiating long positions in media & entertainment, metals, and good quality PSUs. Investors on the other hand can accumulate FMCG, IT, and Pharma stocks in a SIP format since they are consolidating currently.

A) After the steep decline seen in March, we began recovering and are now in a long term bull market, though we are trading in the overbought zone in the short-term.

We may witness profit-booking but these small and medium corrections keep on coming. Investors are advised to maintain a bullish outlook in the medium to long term and keep buying on dips. If one is already sitting on cash, then one can re-enter on dips.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.