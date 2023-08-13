Daily Voice | Smaller cap banks offer more attractive risk-reward ratio, says Ladderup Wealth's Raghvendra Nath

Smaller cap banks offering more attractive risk-reward ratio than sector heavyweights

“The Nifty Bank index (PE) multiple of 16.6 remains considerably lower than Nifty 50’s current PE ratio of 22.6, signifying further upside potential in case of a sectoral re-rating brought about by improving quarterly results," Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director at Ladderup Wealth Management says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He believes, smaller cap banks are offering a more attractive risk-reward ratio than sector heavyweights.

Hence, investors could benefit immensely from the potential valuation upside offered by these smaller cap banking stocks, especially as their performance and balance sheets improve with every financial quarter, says Raghvendra with more than 29 years of corporate experience with a deep knowledge of the financial markets.

Q: Considering the clean balance sheets, do you think the likely strong growth in the banking sector will take care of margin pressure?

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points in FY23, banks continue to report healthy double-digit lending growth rates, highlighting the robust demand growth being witnessed across different sectors and industries within the Indian economy.

Moreover, both public and private sector banks remain well capitalized and are sporting healthy balance sheets, with asset quality expected to improve further as non-performing assets (NPAs) are projected to come down to 4 percent by the end of the current fiscal year. On the flipside though, a potential economic slowdown and persistently high inflation levels could dampen consumer spending, especially across key product segments like credit card loans, car and home loans.

The negative impact on net interest margins (NIMs) could offset future credit growth, underscoring the need for banks to tap into new sources of value to minimize margin pressures.

Q: Are the banks reasonably valued?

The Nifty Bank index has recorded a 13.3 percent appreciation over the past one year and is trading at a price-earning (PE) multiple of 16.6, as per current price levels. While this is significantly higher than the average PE ratio commanded by the banking sector in the recent past, it remains considerably lower than Nifty 50’s current PE ratio of 22.6, signifying further upside potential in case of a sectoral re-rating brought about by improving quarterly results.

In fact, with the Indian banking sector expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4 percent between 2023 to 2027, the future growth prospects for the Indian banking sector seem brighter than ever.

As banks focus on widening their reach and bring new customers into their fold through a flurry of digital initiatives, investors ought to utilize any future price dips to average their holdings or take the SIP route to invest for the longer term. Investing in leading banking names is highly recommended for those with a low to moderate risk appetite, while those with a higher risk profile can opt for a number of beaten-down banking stocks that are still available at cheaper valuations.

Offering a more attractive risk-reward ratio than sector heavyweights, investors could benefit immensely from the potential valuation upside offered by these smaller cap banking stocks, especially as their performance and balance sheets improve with every financial quarter.

Q: Are the engineering and manufacturing sectors looking overvalued?

As India surmounts an impressive challenge to China’s current dominance as the world’s largest manufacturing hub, buoyant market sentiments have boosted stock valuations across both engineering and manufacturing sectors. So much so that the S&P BSE Capital Goods Index has returned a eye-watering 41.5 percent over the last one year, with certain stocks more than doubling on the back of strong revenue growth and ever-increasing profit margins.

However, this run up could halt in the near future as foreign investment flows moderate further due to slackening growth in major economies across the globe. Moreover, with Indian manufactured exports accounting for less than a tenth of China’s global manufacturing trade, Indian firms will continue to rely heavily on domestic consumption to boost revenue and profit growth in the near term.

That said, there are certain brighter spots within the Indian manufacturing and engineering space that investors could capitalize upon. Take for example the electronics manufacturing segment that has witnessed exports swelling to ~$23billion in FY23 and which is showing no signs of abating, especially as global technology companies like Apple make a concerted effort to shift as much as 25 percent of their production to India.

Similarly, engineering firms directly benefitting from India’s massive infrastructure push and rising electric vehicle (EV) technology adoption continue to offer promising valuation growth potential, despite commanding premium valuations in comparison with the industry average.

Q: Do you see opportunities in the utilities & pharma segments?

After reporting impressive profits during the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian pharmaceutical players are seeing demand growth from US and European markets flattening out, pushing them to tap other markets to prop up export and earnings growth. Still, domestic demand is expected to expand at high single-digit growth rates over the next decade and is being backed by an increasing governmental push towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals.

As Indian pharma players double down on their efforts to innovate highly-effective yet cheaper biosimilars, companies with a strong product pipeline and stellar track record should be preferred by investors looking to participate in the Indian pharma story.

Within the utilities space though, investors need to adopt a stock-specific approach since many segments have underperformed massively over the past two years. Power generation and distribution companies as well as those focused on renewable energy can offer good upside potential in the event of no major downside trigger for the overall Indian economy.

Investors looking to invest in the utilities sector should moderate their expectations and instead focus on picking up fundamentally sound businesses at important price support zones.

Q: Was it a hawkish policy by the RBI? Do you think the rate cut will be delayed after reading the RBI policy statement?

While the RBI left key interest rates unchanged at its recent monetary meeting, it surprised many analysts by raising the inflation forecast for FY24 by 30 basis points. Moreover, the move to increase the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by additional 10 percent signals its intention to absorb excess liquidity in the banking system, being more of a short-term liquidity management measure than having any larger implications.

While it hasn’t made any comments on future interest rate cuts for the rest of 2023, the RBI’s hawkish stance has effectively pushed any interest rate revisions to the later part of the current fiscal, if not later.

Nevertheless, the RBI’s latest move reaffirms its unflinching commitment towards reigning in inflation and is intended to promote sustainable economic activity expansion in what is the world’s fastest growing major economy. Investors need to closely watch out for global cues and central bank actions, with any possible positive driver further motivating the RBI to adopt a more dovish monetary policy approach.

Q: Do you see any global or domestic risk that can spoil the market sentiment and bring major correction in the coming months?

Despite commanding a valuation premium when compared to international indices, the Indian equity market has been trending higher in 2023 and is projected to outperform global peers in FY24. Certain global and macroeconomic risks could still weigh on Indian investor sentiments and dampen further market appreciation, chief amongst which is the looming chance of a global recession. That said, with high levels of inflation and global growth concerns clouding the near-term market outlook, domestic investors will have to adopt a sector-specific and measured investing approach to eke out gains in the foreseeable future.

This could potentially unlock a multitude of investment opportunities, especially in fundamentally solid companies that have remained focused on organic expansion, rather than over-leveraging their balance sheets to fuel rapid expansion. In such an uncertain macro environment, investors should tread carefully and diversify their risk, choosing to invest in leading or promising companies that are best positioned to benefit from India’s bright prospects in the above outlined sectors.

