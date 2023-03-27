 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Shibani Kurian of Kotak AMC sees further downside risk of 6-7% for IT earnings growth if global banking issues escalate

Mar 27, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra AMC remains positive on sectors deriving demand from domestic sources. These include large banks, capital goods, manufacturing and automobiles.

"With global macro uncertainties, the current consensus estimates on IT sector revenue growth (5.8 percent-8.2 percent YoY, constant currency) and margins for FY24 appear to bake in much of these concerns," Shibani Kurian, Senior Executive Vice President & Head - Equity Research at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

However, she said if the global banking issues escalate further, there can be a further downside risk to the street estimates (6 percent-7 percent). The downgrades will be more growth than margin-led.

With over 20 years of experience in the Indian equity markets, Shibani remains positive on sectors deriving demand from domestic sources including large banks, capital goods, manufacturing and automobiles.

With global markets likely to remain volatile in the near term on the back of macro uncertainties, the volatility is also expected to continue for Indian markets in the near term even, says Shibani who manages the Kotak Focused Equity Fund, Kotak EQ Contra Fund and KIGF-7.