Daily Voice | Shailendra Kumar of Narnolia predicts a decade-long corporate capex boom based on these two facts

Capacity utilization of Indian companies above 80% to trigger major corporate capex

"Capacity utilization of Indian companies is now around 76-78 percent levels. If it is going above 80 percent, it will trigger major corporate capex," said Shailendra Kumar, Chief Investment Officer at Narnolia Financial Services, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Further, he says the aggregate corporate balance sheet is in very strong shape after a long time and after major clean-ups, indicating that India is entering into a strong corporate capex cycle.

Shailendra, who boasts over two decades of experience in fund management and investment advisory, anticipates that Indian lenders will function as gradual compounders in the market's performance for many years to come. This shift is evident from the period before 2018 when only specific private banks and consumer stocks thrived, drawing the majority of market investments, compared to today when numerous companies across various sectors are performing well.

Q: Your take on the speech by the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole economic symposium?

The Fed Chairman's remark that the central bank "is navigating by the star under cloudy skies" sums up the key message. The Fed has noted that inflation is coming down and price pressures on both the supply and demand side are abating. However, it has clearly hinted that there are signs that the economy may not be cooling as expected.

Consumer spending has been robust and the tightness in the labour market is no longer easing. The Fed statement will surely push the US 10-year bond yield higher which has remained benign despite the sharp rise in the yield at the short-end.

Q: Is the policy mix working well for the US markets? Do you think the Fed policy will remain unchanged for next one year?

At the beginning of CY2023, it was widely expected that the US economy would enter into a recession due to a steep rise in the interest rate. Still, most of the recent data coming out of the US suggest higher chances of a soft landing. Job and wage data stays strong indicating strength at least in the short term.

Also while monetary policy is in the tightening mode, fiscal policy remains loose nullifying the direct negative impact on the underlying economic activities. Fed policy rate appears to have entered into a higher for longer regime.

Analysis of the past data suggests that inflation whenever it spikes above 4 percent, makes multiple tops and stays higher for a long time before any structural decline happens. To discount for the same FED is expected to stay in pause mode for the remaining months of the current calendar.

Q: Do you think the PE multiples need to correct further given the interest rates are significantly higher?

Nifty on an adjusted trailing twelve-month earnings basis since 2015 has traded mostly around the PE level of 24. Interestingly the 10-year government bond during this period has traded between yield of 6 percent and 8 percent. The same right now is at 7.2 percent or near the average only. So purely in terms of interest rate in the Indian economy a similar level of PE multiple should prevail.

But post the global rate rise cycle that started early last year Nifty PE has already adjusted itself and is trading between 19 and 24 levels. So, while the Indian interest rate stays similar to its long term averages indicating higher PE multiple for Indian equity to stay, global rise in interest rate requires it to cool off a bit. And Nifty has already taken the global cues and has readjusted itself to the lower side in terms of valuation multiple.

Q: Is the downside risks very limited for the equity market?

During the calendar 2022 when the Nifty had fallen to the levels of 16,000 in terms of valuation multiple it had found support near PE of 19 in terms of trailing twelve months earnings. Since then due to sharp margin recovery, the EPS has sharply risen and a similar cyclical low PE will imply strong support to the market above Nifty 18,000 levels.

So the downside risk to the market is limited to 6-7 percent. Also, it is important to note that the valuation multiple depends on underlying earnings growth, the interest rate in the economy, and the flows to the market. And interestingly for the Indian market both earnings growth and flows remain robust.

Q: Do you see the companies are looking extra careful about their capex plans though balancesheets are very strong?

Capacity utilization of Indian companies has seen consistent improvement over the last 6 quarters. And is now around 76-78 percent levels. If past is an indication, post the same going above 80 percent, it will trigger major corporate capex. The aggregate corporate balance sheet is in very strong shape after a long time and after major clean-ups. These two facts together surely mean that we are entering into a strong corporate capex cycle and as was the case during the last capex cycle this too will be at least a decade longer.

Due to excess capacity built particularly towards the end of the last cycle and subsequent debt problems, Indian corporations are hesitant, and current demand growth is being fulfilled more by efficiency improvements in production. But once capacity utilization starts inching above 80 percent, corporate capex will come back big time. And it’s good that in the middle government capex has filled the gap.

Q: Will the financial space continue to enjoy overweight rating for several quarters from here on?

Indian financial space particularly Indian lenders are in a strong shape whether it is asset quality, capital adequacy, or return on assets. Also, a new credit cycle has started which is healthier and appears to be is here now for many years to come. Also, Bank-Nifty has under-performed versus Nifty since the end of 2019 making the valuation of Indian banks relatively more attractive.

Before 2018 when only selective private banks and consumer stocks were doing well, most of the money in the market was chasing them. Now many companies of multiple sectors are doing good and so in terms of market performance, Indian lenders will behave like slow compounders for many years to come.

Q: Any thoughts on the Q2CY23 GDP numbers scheduled to be released next week.....

Due to a higher base built during the last few quarters, some sequential technical growth slowdown is possible during the next few quarters particularly due to slowing global trades. During Q1CY23, we saw sharp positive surprises in private consumption, services exports and manufacturing.

Whether the same will be the case during Q2CY23 is to be seen. RBI during its latest policy has suggested 8 percent GDP growth during Q2CY23. What is essential is to see what the structural trends are as global growth slowing down will have some impact on our growth as well.

