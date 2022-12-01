Daily Voice | Sensex returns likely to be flat to marginally positive but private banks, healthcare, telecom may outperform in 2023, says Manishi Raychaudhuri of BNP Paribas Securities

For the Indian economy, "the strongest tailwind is a rapid cyclical recovery apparent in strong credit growth revival and robust growth in GST collections," says Manishi Raychaudhuri, Head of Equity Research – Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Securities, in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He says vigorous expansion in FDI, driven by various supply-side measures adopted over the past 3-4 years is another notable support to the economy. But BNP Paribas expects returns from India's headline equity indices (Sensex and Nifty) in 2023 to be flat to marginally positive, as valuations adjust to relatively muted earnings growth expectations in a year of expected recession in Developed Economies, says Raychaudhuri.

He believes financials, particularly private banks, healthcare and telecommunication are likely to outperform in 2023.

With the rising hope that rate hikes by Federal Reserve may be slow, do you think the major worry for the market is behind us now?

A downshift on the part of the FOMC to a 50bps hike in December is widely expected in view of the lower-than-expected CPI print in October and the recent drop in energy prices. However, the BNP economics team still believes the terminal Fed rate shall be 5.25 percent – implying a further hike of 125 bps over December and the first quarter of 2023. Taken together with ongoing Quantitative Tightening (QT) by the Fed and the uncertainty surrounding China's pivot away from the Zero Covid stance, we think some more volatility could be in store for Asian equities in Q1 2023.

Do you expect 2023 to be the best year for Indian equities compared to 2022?