Daily Voice | Sensex can hit 71,000 mark by the end of 2022, says Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart

Every major correction in a bull run is a buying opportunity when the economy looks robust and major drivers of the market are on a swing, says Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

“I believe wealth management is the new theme that the market would like to bet on amid a rising financial awareness, thanks to technology. The penetration of this segment is very low in India and, therefore, the opportunity is huge,” says the seasoned technical and derivative analyst in an interview with Moneycontrol.

Upbeat about the market dynamics, Meena sees the Sensex hovering on 71,000, and the Nifty breaching the 21,000 mark by end of 2022. Excerpts from the interaction:

Companies will start releasing their December quarter earnings scorecard from the next month. What are your expectations?

The third quarter earnings session is likely to be better than the second quarter because we have seen a pick-up in economic activities in this quarter and I believe the earnings upgrade will continue for India Inc, despite short-term hiccups from Omicron. The overall performance is likely to be robust albeit with some sector-specific challenges.

Which sectors seem to be ruling the earnings growth and which ones do you think will lag in the quarter ended in December?

The earnings season will start with the IT sector and, I believe, strong growth momentum is likely to continue with some upward revision in guidance. Banking may also witness strong earnings growth after a turnaround in the last few quarters where banks like ICICI Bank and SBI may continue to surprise the street.

It will be interesting to see margins of FMCG companies amid concerns of inflation because the FMCG sector took a big hit in the last quarter. We saw an easing in some commodity prices. The metals sector may see consolidation in earnings after a stellar performance in the last few quarters. The auto sector may continue its tepid performance but this time the performance could be better than the last quarter.

A turnaround momentum from real estate, capital goods, and infra companies may continue, while pharma may come out with a mixed bag.

Analysts largely expect the LIC public issue in the first quarter of 2022. And, there’s likely to be more focus on monetisation in Budget. What could be the amount raising by the government via LIC IPO?

The year 2022 could be big in terms of IPOs. The LIC issue, as the government said, would be a minimum of Rs 70,000 crore. And it’s likely to be out in the first quarter of this calendar year. Yes, of course, we may see the government more proactive towards asset monetisation and we can expect some major announcements in the Budget.

Do you think 2022 will be better than 2021 for the primary sector? In fact, there are predictions that fund-raising would be around Rs 2 lakh crore.

The year gone by has been incredible for IPOs as well as investors, setting several records in terms of fundraising, subscription figures, and premium listings. A total of 65 companies launched their IPOs, generating over Rs 1.31 lakh crore in 2021. I hope this IPO frenzy will continue this year too as a lot of companies are prepared to go listed.

It is difficult to say the exact numbers of IPOs that we would see in 2022 but the number could be bigger than in 2021. If we go by a rough estimate, we may have the LIC issue at Rs 70,000 crore, Delhivery at Rs 7,460 crore, Ola at Rs 7,300 crore, OYO at Rs 8,430 crore, Pharmeasy at Rs 6,250 crore, Bajaj Energy at Rs 5,450 crore, GO Airlines at Rs 3,600 crore, Mobikwik at Rs 1,900 crore, Ixigo at Rs 1,600 crore, NSE at Rs 10,000 crore, NSDL at Rs 1,300 crore, and Adani Wilmar at Rs 4,500 crore, all lined up for this year.

How do you see the recent corrections fro the point of view of an investor? And, also, which sectors look attractive for value buying at the moment?

We are in the middle of a strong bull market and it is likely to continue for the next 2-3 years where every correction is a great buying opportunity and we have seen the first meaningful correction of more than 10 percent in recent time and that should be taken as a buying opportunity.

We are very bullish on the domestic economy-facing sectors like real estate, power and infra, capital goods and financials. If I talk about the real estate sector, then there is a turnaround story after 10 years of underperformance, where the last five years have been very painful due to demonetisation, NBFC crisis, RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), so on, but things are looking very bright now and thanks to low-interest rates, stamp duty cuts, supportive government policies, and consolidation in the industry due to RERA.

Similarly, power, infra, and capital goods are coming out of 14 years of tough periods and there is valuation comfort and a strong growth outlook as well. If the economy is showing a strong recovery, then the banking and financial sector should also do well where economy-facing banks like SBI and ICICI Bank may outperform.

I believe wealth management is the new theme. Markets would like to bet on wealth management on the back of rising financial awareness, thanks to technology. This sector is poorly penetrated in India and, therefore, holds great opportunity for growth. Insurance companies, AMCs, exchanges are part of this theme. The technology sector, the leader of this bull run, may continue to do well.

Telecom looks to be in a sweet spot today amid weakness in the market where ARPUs (average revenue per user) have bottomed out, rather we should say that they are on an upward trajectory and the worst is behind us for the sector, whereas there are multiple tailwinds to support the future growth. The recent price hike by all the players is a clear indication that there is no price war and the industry is ready for further tariff hikes.

The top two players, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries, will remain our preferred bet where Bharti Airtel looks more lucrative than Reliance. If we talk about Vodafone Idea, then the future still looks blur but some recent developments have put some life in the company. Telecom ancillary companies may also do well on the back of better industry outlook.

After more than 20 percent rally in 2021, how will the market look like in 2022?

We are in a strong bull market which started in March 2020 and that may continue for at least the next 2-3 years. The year 2021 has been great for investors, where the Nifty and the Sensex witnessed the return of more than 20 percent, but the real wealth was created in the broader market, where many stocks have been multiplied manifold.

If we talk about the levels for the Sensex and the Nifty, then on a conservative note, the Sensex can test the level of 71,000 and the Nifty can hit the auspicious mark of 21,000 by the end of 2022. On the downside, 53,500/51,500 and 16,000/15,500 are strong support levels for the Sensex and the Nifty. The two benchmark indices have the potential to surprise on the upside. If we look for little aggressive targets, then they can hit the 23,000/77,000 mark, respectively.

Omicron cases are on the rise. Do you see this as a major risk for the global markets in 2022? What are other risk factors that can dent market sentiment this year?

Omicron is acting as a near-term challenge for the market but it is interesting to see that the US and the European markets where the numbers of cases are the highest. It is being believed that omicron could be the end of the pandemic because as per the recent data it is not as severe as the Delta variant and the hospitalisation rate is not increasing. However, it is hurting economic activities, due to restriction measures by various countries.

Talking of the risk factors, uncertainty about COVID is still there, while inflation is another concern, otherwise there are no major worries visible so far. Geopolitical issues may cause some volatility where Ukraine-Russia and China-Taiwan issues are prominent. We will have elections in big states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab that may also cause some volatility in the market. Hike in interest rates by various central banks across the globe is already discounted in the market and we have seen the scenario of rising interest rates and rising equity markets.

