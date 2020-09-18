DAILY VOICE | 'See episodic volatility on US elections, but larger risk remains the trajectory of COVID-19'

"There may be episodic volatility due to events like US elections, however we have seen that such events do not have a lasting impact on socio-economic activity and ability of businesses to operate in India. For sure, noise levels go up in few sectors like IT, pharma etc., but we don't expect significant changes to business models that Indian companies may not be able to adapt to," Harish Krishnan, EVP & Equity Fund Manager at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q: Do you think we are on a way to report better economic growth in FY22 given the measures taken by the government and current economic data points?

A: Economic growth outlook is a function of multiple variables – chiefly a medical solution to pandemic, improvement in credit growth as banks focus on disbursing loans from the current focus of collections etc., demand normalisation across multiple consumption categories, focus on manufacturing and global supply chains slowly coming to India, government focus on infrastructure spends revival etc., and of course the significant base effect of very depressed economic activity we have seen in the last quarter.

Q: Do you think the US election is a major risk for India? Also can you point out other risks (global and domestic) which can hit the growth?

A: There may be episodic volatility due to events like US elections, however we have seen that such events do not have a lasting impact on socio-economic activity and ability of businesses to operate in India. For sure, noise levels go up in few sectors like IT, pharma etc., but we don't expect significant changes to business models that Indian companies may not be able to adapt to. For now, the larger risk is the trajectory of COVID & if a medical solution can be found, fears of global inflation due to supply disruptions which may have an impact on global bond yields that are very low (and may rise due to higher inflation). Other factors like national security (given the skirmishes with both our neighbours), large NPA into the banking system etc. can also bring in bouts of volatility to Indian markets.

Q: What is your take on banking sector especially after the end of moratorium period and expected NPA issues?

A: Economic activity is slowly normalising in the country. However, there are sectors like tourism, commercial real estate, aviation etc. where demand will take much longer to recover. Besides this, the unorganised sector is also under stress during this period. Given this, there will be pockets of elevated stress in books of the lenders, which will manifest into higher NPA over the course of next 18-24 months (given the restricting window). While most of this is known and a significant extent of the problem may be factored into current valuation, we believe there is still large uncertainty which the street would want to put behind. The second key variable that will be watched out will be the trajectory of credit growth, which is very anaemic currently. Once lenders get comfort on asset quality internally, we expect them to focus on credit growth, and hence we think credit growth will be a good lead indicator to assess the performance of the banking sector.

Q: Do you expect more FPIs/FDIs to come into India in coming months given the opportunities opened by the government through several measures and initiatives? What could be prominent sectors which can attract FPIs/FDIs, and should one start investing in the same?

A: Given the impetus on manufacturing, and the government focus on attracting global supply chains in areas like electronics, defence, auto & auto ancillaries, renewable energy, home building products are thrust areas for fresh investments. Besides this, there are areas in financial services, retailing, media assets, telecom infrastructure, data centers & start-up ecosystems which are sectors which can attract investments.

Q: Most experts feel the correction is due given expensive valuations. Do you really expect 5-10 percent kind of correction in coming months or are markets waiting for US elections?

A: Forecasting near-term movements is extremely hard, and hence one needs to approach the current construct of the market after the run-up from the prism of asset allocation. While markets have reflated, pretty much in a straight line globally and in India, without any major corrections, it does open up prospects of elevated volatility in the times ahead. Of course, volatility doesn't come pre-announced and could manifest from multiple sources, including elections, wars, second wave globally of COVID-19 etc.

From an asset allocation point of view, our position of net equity in Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund (which can move net equity from 20-80 percent) can provide some perspective. In January, the fund was invested to tune of 39 percent (around when Nifty was at all-time highs), then as market corrected in February & March, we were fully invested by March-end, and subsequently as markets have gone up significantly, we have booked profits and are currently at about 45 percent invested in net equities.

