DAILY VOICE | Sanjay Sachdev of Freedom Financial lists out 7 factors that investors should track in 2021

Investors must focus on managing their risk rather than managing returns. To identify the right investments for your portfolio and financial goals, it is imperative to conduct a detailed investment process.

Sanjay Sachdev, MD, Freedom Financial Services LLC said that vaccination for COVID-19 and its efficacy will be a key driving factor for the markets as people in India and around the world are still worried about the new wave of the virus, he said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Kshitij Anand.

Sanjay is based in India and US and has spent over 29 years building game-changing asset management businesses in a number of Growth Markets. He is currently the Chairman and Founder of Freedom Financial Services LLC and Senior Advisor, Brandeis University.

Edited excerpts:

Q) As we approach the last month of the calendar year 2020 – which has been nothing short of volatile. As humans battle with COVID, the stock market hit all-time highs. What is your view on the year gone by and key learnings from investors’/fund manager perspective?

A) Without a doubt, a storm of unforeseen events has made this an extraordinary year but there are still a few positives. After a record plunge in Q2 GDP of 23.9% that took us into a recession, the economy has recovered after the lifting of the lockdown to a negative 7.5% YoY which is better than the projected number of negative 8.8%.

The US elections, the Indian festive season, and the vaccine news along with the government’s efforts to revive the economy along with a substantial inflow of FPI funds have provided a much-needed fillip to the markets, taking it to all-time highs.

The foreshadowing effects of 2020 have taught us how to tackle new challenges and prepare for new opportunities. We have learned that we need to focus on fundamentals, without losing sight of the long-term view amid the unsettling volatilities of the markets.

Furthermore, emerging investment propositions such as a more thought global asset allocation strategy require careful analysis with its growing popularity and must not be ignored as it is attracting an increasing proportion of inflows.

Q) What will be big factors to track in 2021 from a market point of view?

A) COVID: 19: I believe that the vaccination for Covid-19 and its efficacy will be a key driving factor for the markets. As people in India and around the world are still worried about the new wave of the virus.

With Biden winning the US election, we can expect a positive environment for world trade and enhanced cooperation among countries on problems such as climate change and coronavirus.

As trade relations between China and the US continue to deteriorate, it is also important to see if the global companies will consider India to shift their manufacturing compared to other developing countries in Asia.

The Indian government has come up with several reforms during the lockdown be it economic stimulus to individuals, credit guarantee to SME’s and MSME’s, relief for NBFC, healthcare-related issues, labour-related reforms, etc.

We need to see how far this helps the economy and what further reform does the government brings in to keep the economic growth high. Further, the focus needs to be on the balance sheet of companies and NBFC’s and banks.

The banking and NBFC sector has not lost much during the pandemic and therefore we can expect increased loan disbursals going forward.

From a corporate standpoint, we need to look at sales growth thereby signaling increased economic growth after the lockdown.

A) Time in the market has much to do with taking a longer-term horizon and being patient. We should consider a lesson from history -- market crashes can sometimes be deep, but have always recovered, and people who take advantage of these downturns always benefit when markets roar back.

More importantly, investors must focus on managing their risk rather than managing returns. To identify the right investments for your portfolio and financial goals, it is imperative to conduct a detailed investment process.

Don’t rush to buy stocks because the stock market is in a bull run or sell a stock when the stock market has turned bearish.

When you invest in the right companies, they can withstand substantive volatility and outperform over time. Time and patience in the market always pay rich dividends in the long run.

A) The Indian economy contracted for the second straight quarter, albeit at a slower pace, as restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 were eased and economic activity resumed.

India’s real GDP fell to 7.5% in the July-September quarter compared to a contraction of 23.9% in the three months ended June 2020. Agriculture was the only sector which grew at 3.4% between April to June month, while manufacturing GVA, electricity, gas, water supply, and other utility services grew at 0.6% and 4.4% during the second quarter.

But it remained a bleak quarter for several sectors, including mining, services such as retail trade and hotels, construction, and financial services.

The economic indicators and industrial output numbers indicate that the recovery is going well but, we are still faced with uncertainty due to the pandemic.

We can expect this recovery to help pent up demand if the second wave is not severe. The economy is likely to accelerate on the back of booming sectors such as agriculture and export, cost savings by corporates, and if the government focus on trimming its expenses.

A) Yes, stocks such as Industrials, Auto, and Capital goods are likely to rally as the economy is expected to get back to normal during the second half of next year.

A) Not all laggards are good for investments. Growth stocks have been doing extremely well and are near all-time highs while value stocks are available at discounted valuations.

Investing in growth and value stocks with a proper balance may be a good strategy.

If we invest in good companies at reasonable prices, alpha generation will automatically take place over a period of time.

A) I expect to see growth in Pharma, IT, Auto, Chemicals, and selectively in the BFSI sectors.

The views and investment tips expressed by the investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.