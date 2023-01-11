 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Rural India sees better growth trend in next few months given favourable harvests & prices: Sahil Kapoor of DSP MF

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 11, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Q3FY23 is likely to be flat with many firms still passing on the input price rise from earlier quarters. Over the next two quarters, corporate margins may bottom out and see improvement which could support earnings.

Sahil Kapoor is the Head Products and Market Strategist at DSP Investment Managers

He believes there are some early signs of a rural recovery with rural wage growth improving. Hence, it is quite likely that rural India sees a better growth trend in the next few months as both harvests and prices have been favourable for the agricultural sector, said the market strategist and head of products with more than 14 years of wide-ranging experience across asset classes and businesses.

Do you expect overall better earnings growth in Q3FY23 compared to the previous quarter with easing input pressure?

Q3FY23 is likely to be flat with many firms still passing on the input price rise from earlier quarters. Over the next two quarters, corporate margins may bottom out and see improvement which could support earnings. Better margins and steadier earnings in FY24 are likely for sectors where input prices are now falling.

Are you betting on secular sectors that underperformed last year like pharma and IT?

Healthcare as a sector has a higher margin of safety and is probably at the trough in terms of business cycle and valuations. IT continues to undergo a consolidation after a stellar show post-Covid. It’s better to remain purely bottom-up in information tech and look for companies where margin pressures ease first.