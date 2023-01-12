 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Rupen Rajguru of Julius Baer India lines up four themes for the year of 'cooling down'

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Being the last major budget before the central elections in 2024, the Government might prefer to increase spends on rural infrastructure which could have a multiplier effect on the economy.

Rupen Rajguru, Head – Equity Investments and Strategy at Julius Baer India

This is expected to be a "year of cooling down" with both growth and inflation rates set to slow down around the world, as monetary policy normalisation takes its toll and some pandemic-related constraints ease, says Rupen Rajguru of Julius Baer India in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He feels the inflation rate is expected to fall more than the growth rates. This, in due course of the year, should result in the Fed to pivot, which would be the key trigger for a return of a risk-on environment and supportive for equities, says the equity investments and strategy head.

Backed by his over 19 years of experience in Indian capital markets, Rajguru believes India remains an attractive investment destination with the relatively stronger economic growth and earnings cycle remaining the key pillars for the markets.

At a strategic level, "the four themes that we are looking at for 2023 include Financials, Domestic Manufacturing, Rural recovery and Aspirational India (ie.,premium consumption) and we would look at stocks to play these themes", he says.

Do you think the finance minister will tweak tax rates to boost FMCG demand and help rural recovery?

While it is difficult to predict what the finance minister will announce in the Budget, it however seems unlikely that she will make any major changes on the taxation front, especially in a scenario where there have been challenges in terms of raising resources from divestments, and also considering the fact that the benefits of windfall tax from oil upstream companies could be missing next year.