Daily Voice | Rerating of equities may be over for now, market may see time correction, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:08 AM IST

Railway capex will continue to be a big theme for the foreseeable future, as there has been several years of under investment.

Satish Ramanathan of JM Financial Asset Management

The year gone by saw equities gaining ground due to lower fixed income yields, but it may not hold in 2023, says Satish Ramanathan of JM Financial Asset Management. He believes that the rerating of equities may be over for now and the market could enter in a bout of time correction or mild price correction.

The CIO for equities, armed with a rich and varied experience of around three decades, continues to believe in India's manufacturing renaissance. With China+1 and PLI, he expects many companies to benefit and grow manifold as India starts exporting to other countries. Excepts from an interview with Moneycontrol:

Do you think the volatility and rangebound trade to continue in equity markets till the Fed gives a strong signal for pause in rate hikes? Any kind of strong challenge that can drag the Nifty50 down to June 2022 lows again in 2023?

We believe there are many cross-currents at play in 2023 and it is difficult to isolate the Fed fund rate hike as the key to markets. We highlight that the risk appetite has declined considerably and liquidity tightening has increased yields in other alternate channels of investments.

So, while in 2022, equities was preferred due to lower fixed income yields, it may not hold in 2023. Hence we believe that the rerating of equities may be over for now and we could enter in a bout of time correction or mild price correction. Corporate earnings should continue to deliver reasonably good numbers and that should act as a base to markets.

Will the midcaps be in a sweet spot for 2023?