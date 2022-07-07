Daily Voice | Recession in US likely but no wide-spread dislocation on cards, says Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities

Inflation and rate hikes have been ruling the mind of investors around the world for some time and discussions around a possible recession in the US are gaining significance.

"We believe we are looking at a recession but not a wide-spread dislocation. We do not expect to see a repeat of 2001/2008/2020," Unmesh Sharma, Head of Institutional Equities at HDFC Securities, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

HDFC Securities is focussed on quantitative tightening (QT) and the double impact of rising rates and QT is bound to accelerate the trend of rising cost of capital and hence impact the long end of the duration curve would suffer the most, believes Sharma.

India - as a part of the emerging market (EM) basket - would see further selling, perhaps at a lower pace, as volatility around these aspects continues, Unmesh said.

Excerpts from the discussion:

Do you see another round of major selling pressure in the second half of 2022?

Markets have been volatile, driven by the ongoing grind in the Ukraine-Russia war and commodity supply chain disruptions. In addition, there is a global risk-off theme leading to relentless selling by FPIs in equities, including India and other emerging markets. Indeed, in the last nine months, FPIs have sold Rs 2.55 trillion worth of shares, which has been absorbed by Rs 2.98 trillion of buying by DIIs.

More recently, it does seem that there are some signs of fatigue in selling by FPIs. It may indicate that in the short term, opportunistic FPI selling may be over. However, we would not lower our guard yet. At this time, inflation and rates are top of the mind for investors globally and discussions around recession in the US are gaining significance.

We think the elephant in the room is QT (Quantitative Tightening). The double impact of rising rates and QT is bound to accelerate the trend of rising cost of capital and hence impact the long end of the duration curve would suffer the most. India (as a part of the EM basket) would see further selling (perhaps at a lower pace) as volatility around these aspects continues.

There're worries over the possibility of recession in the US. What's your view on this?

The US is witnessing a confluence of cross-currents. On the demand side, there is the impact of accelerated rate hikes as the Fed tries to tame inflation. Meanwhile, the positive impact of the Covid fiscal stimulus has abated and supply chain disruptions continue. The commentary from the Fed, bond, yields and leading indicators suggest that we may be looking at a high probability of a recession. We, however, believe that a recession may not be a bad outcome if it is shallow and can achieve price stability.

We are in this camp. We believe we are looking at a recession but not a wide-spread dislocation. We do not expect to see a repeat of 2001/2008/2020. So even as we remain in a bear market, within India, we will eventually recover due to the strength of the economy and government finances.

The corporate sector and banks are well capitalised and domestic investors (especially through mutual funds) have acted maturely. We, therefore, think that any issues due to popping bubbles will be localised and contained.

What are the sectors that will report strong numbers and where do you see disappointment in Q1FY23?

As per our analysis, at an aggregate level, 75 percent of corporate profit pool of India is contributed by Oil & gas, metal, BFSI and IT. While Oil & gas and metal are expected to report more normalized earnings growth in Q1FY23, they would still remain meaningfully healthy. Furthermore, BFSI is expected to remain strong given NIM (net interest margin) expansion, improved asset quality of large banks and recovering credit growth environment. Also, IT remains steady. This can be observed that 75 percent of profit pool remains stable in spite of adverse inflationary environment.

Having mentioned this, we acknowledge that inflationary pressure is denting margins of various other commodity consuming sectors such as cement, FMCG, pharma, chemicals, etc. We expect them to be able to pass on these costs to consumers in a calibrated manner in the medium term. So, the trend of shift in profits from commodity consuming to producing sectors will continue.

Companies will start releasing their first quarter earnings scorecard this month. What are your broad expectations and do you expect significant downgrades?

At this time, the consensus earnings forecasts for FY23 indicate a low to mid teens growth. We think there is downside on two fronts. We think earnings growth will be in single digit for FY23 and expect the cuts to play out along with this results season.

(a) The most recent leg of commodity inflation became more prominent post outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in the latter half of February 2022 and intensified subsequently. As a result, Q4FY22 earnings results didn't reflect the full impact. We expect the inflationary impact to flow through into earnings in Q1FY23.

(b) There have been moves by the government on the Oil & Gas and metals sectors. The impact has been felt on stock prices and analysts will cut earnings along with results to accommodate this.

Aggregate earnings would be supported by IT and BFSI, which are expected to be stable.

Do you think inflation is at peak levels in India as well as in the US now?

We think the jury is out. We do think that inflation will start to come off but not immediately. Officially, our house view (HDFC Securities Institutional Equities) is not that different from the ‘current’ view of the RBI and consensus forecasts. We expect Inflation at 6.7 percent in FY23.

However we believe we will have to wait for the disruption to recede (supply chain, crude oil and food prices/ monsoon) and the impact of rate hikes to flow through the economy before we see signs of inflation coming off. We would keep an eye on this around the end of the calendar year.

What are the themes that are looking fundamentally attractive now and have to be bought now?

In the current environment of heightened volatility and low visibility, we believe in a back-to-basics approach. We think ‘active strategies’ will work with strong focus on ‘sustainable cash flows’.

Top down, we believe rising cost of capital impacts the longest end of the duration curve. For example, high PE (price-to-earnings) stocks especially without a clear path to profitability. We therefore do not think the pain in the new-age tech sector is behind us. And we have a value and GARP (Growth at Reasonable Price) bias in our model portfolio.

Bottom up, we think the Autos companies are seeing a come back. While well capitalized Large Banks (versus smaller banks and NBFCs) are well placed. We are selective in the Pharma and IT space.

We recommend seeing through the near term noise and continue to invest in Structural themes. This include knowledge businesses such as Chemicals, Government’s capex push through PLI (production linked incentive), Financial inclusion and expansion to be played through Insurance and Capital Markets companies apart from the themes discussed above.

