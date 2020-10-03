DAILY VOICE | RBI only ray of hope for quick recovery amid lack of fiscal stimulus: Abhimanyu Sofat

For Nifty, 10,800 is a good level to bottom fish. In case of a correction, we don't see it going below 10,550 until we see a risk-off trade out of Emerging Markets, Abhimanyu Sofat, Head Of Research at IIFL Securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Q) Do you think the market has entered into correction mode after consolidation and rally seen in the past few months? What is the reason behind the correction?

A) I think the correction is a temporary blip. Valuations have been high looking at FY21 numbers, so it's a healthy correction. We need to look at FY23 numbers on the assumption of a decent recovery in demand in FY22. Reliance Industries has been a leader in this rally due to very strong fundraising over the last 4 months across both telecom and retail businesses.

Q) Should one wait for more correction or is it a good time to buy stocks?

A) For Nifty, 10,800 is a good level to bottom fish. In case of a correction, we don't see it going below 10,550 until we see a risk-off trade out of Emerging Markets.

Q) What are those sectors one can look for investing now?

A) Pharma, IT and select telecom stocks like Bharti Airtel are good buys.

Q) FII turned net sellers in September after consistent buying in the previous four months. Is it a major concern and why?

A) Market has had one way movement so we did expect some correction. Due to US elections, the volatility will continue over the next 40 days. But we a have a positive bias going forward due to recovery in auto numbers, stable demand from IT sectors, strong growth from pharma sectors. Select private sector banks can also be added.

Q) Monetary policy committee will be meeting soon. What are your expectations?

A) I expect MPC to cut rates due to lack of fiscal stimulus, RBI is the only ray of hope to help speed up recovery.

Q) What are the major risks (global and domestic), one should keep in mind before investing? Is US Elections a concern for India?

A) Yes, US elections can lead to significant volatility in the Indian markets as Trump's policy of international trade is quite different from that of Joe Biden. Geopolitical conflict, prolonged extension of restrictions due to lockdown, stagflation, fiscal stress are some of the key risks.

Q) So far 11 companies launched IPOs 2020. Do you expect more IPOs to hit Dalal Street in coming months?

A) Yes, as large allocation of global flows have been received by unlisted companies over the last 7 years, we expect a lot of these companies to go for public listing. Since, most of the private equity funds target an exit between a period of 6 to 8 years period, a listing provides them with a decent opportunity to exit.

