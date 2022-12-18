 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Rate tightening poses biggest threat to earnings in first half, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 18, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

Naveen Chandramohan of ITUS Capital believes that the market will offer interesting opportunities to deploy capital in the first half.

Naveen Chandramohan is the Founder & Fund Manager at ITUS Capital.

The founder and fund manager of ITUS Capital with 16 years of experience in the financial markets and 11 years as a fund manager expects volatility to continue in the equity markets in 2023. But the year being a good year for equities, especially for bottom-up stock picking, he says.

What do you think about the global macro environment in 2023? 

From a global perspective, I have maintained that Fed will look to raise rates into next year. While we look at inflation cooling off, the Fed has a dual mandate of inflation and employment.

I believe we continue into the tightening cycle in the first half of the year before Fed looks to re-evaluate its mandate. This could potentially lead to earnings for global corporates slowing down versus expectations. I believe this is the biggest risk going into the first half of next year and I see that play into sentiment.