Daily Voice | Rate cycle to peak in early 2023, banks to see greater investor interest, says Baroda BNP Paribas MF CEO Suresh Soni

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 06, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Soni says Indian equity is one of the best asset classes for long-term wealth creation. Equity, however, by nature, is volatile in the short term and to create wealth, one needs to stay invested through market cycles

Suresh Soni, CEO, Baroda BNP Paribas Asset Management, said he looks for opportunities in volatility. So, when the markets go down, he invests more in equities.

Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund CEO Suresh Soni says India is past its inflation peak. Though still above its target range of 2-6 percent, he expects the Reserve Bank India to go slow on hikes and expects the rate cycle to peak early next year.

The RBI’s monetary policy committee is holding its last meeting of 2022 and will share its decisions on December 7.

With global commodity prices cooling and inflation peaking, any change in stance on rates will be a positive trigger for bond and equity markets, says Soni, who has more than 25 years of experience managing assets.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, he says the banking sector is in a sweet spot and will garner greater investor interest. Edited excerpts:

Do you think the dovish commentary by the US Federal Reserve and the RBI will be a big trigger for the market?

Our view is that we are past peak inflation in India. While inflation is still outside the RBI target range of 2-6 percent, we expect future rate hikes to be slower. Sometime early next year we expect the rate cycle to peak.