Daily Voice | Rakesh Parekh of JM Financial lists 4 risks for global markets, stays bullish on 5 themes

There are at least four major risk factors for the global markets for the rest of 2022, shares Rakesh Parekh of JM Financial Services. Inflation tops his list with the central banks continuing to be be hawkish.

Talking on themes during an interaction with Moneycontrol, the Managing Director of Portfolio Management Services seems excited about the India Resurgence story, and sounds bullish on banks, consumer durables, building materials and industrials.

JM Financial also like themes with strong medium term growth visibility and/or margin resilience – China +1 global manufacturing plays, Parekh says. Excerpts from the interaction:

What do you make out of the corporate earnings announced so far for the quarter ended June 2022? Do you expect major cut in Nifty earnings estimates for FY23?

While margins remained under pressure in FY22, overall profit growth for CNX500 was strong at around 45 percent. Revenue growth was driven more by higher realisations despite lower volume growth.

Related stories Rakesh Parekh Managing Director, Portfolio Management Services|JM Financial Services Ltd

With the subsequent correction in commodity prices, 1H-FY23 revenue growth is expected to be lower than FY22 as realisations dip and volume growth likely to remain tepid. However, margins should begin to recover (ex-of inventory adjustments). In the second half of FY23 though, as demand picks up in response to lower inflation, revenue and profit growth should incrementally begin to recover.

Also read - Wipro Q1 Results | Net profit tanks 21% YoY to Rs 2,564 crore, revenue grows 16%

Deleveraging by Indian corporates over the last few years should also aid profit growth. Credit Growth has moved to around 13 percent from around 5 percent YoY, which will boost core bank earnings, though mark-to-mark treasury losses are likely to weigh in on reported earnings.

However, on an overall basis, earnings could witness around 3-5 percent downgrades for FY23.

What are the risk factors that can unnerve global markets in the rest of current financial year?

The major risk factors for global markets for the remainder of 2022 will centre around (1) Energy Prices remaining elevated, keeping consumer inflation high, (2) Inflation continuing to be sticky even after a peak, (3) Central banks staying hawkish for longer that anticipated; keeping financial conditions tight (negative for risk assets) and (4) Earnings downgrade cycle gaining momentum and thus impacting multiples.

Also read - IndusInd Bank Q1 net profit jumps 60.5% YoY to Rs 1,631.1 crore, beats estimate

What the key reasons that are keeping the correction low in Indian equity markets compared to global equity markets?

I feel the key factors at play are (a) Sustained and strong domestic flows absorbing the FII selling since October 2021, (b) Barring external risks like oil price pressures, Indian macro indicators have been quite strong - Resilient high frequency growth indicators like PMIs, tax collections, contained CPI (relative to global trends), in line Debt/GDP at around 90 percent, strong buffer of forex reserves; (c) Most importantly, the Banking and corporate balance sheets have undergone cleansing and deleveraging over the last five years which has improved the resilience of the overall financial system and is thus containing the second order effects of the oil price shock.

Also read - Midcaps or largecaps? Where should you invest in IT now that the report cards are in

What are the themes you are focusing on?

We are excited about the opening up India Resurgence plays which faced the brunt of the disruption over the last few years – banks, consumer durables, building materials and industrials.

We also like themes with strong medium term growth visibility and/or margin resilience – China +1 global manufacturing plays like CRAMS, beneficiaries of global tech spend cycle and secular domestic stable growth plays.

With credit growth picking up from around 5 percent a year ago to around 13 percent today, financials, especially large diversified ones, with strong balance sheets will benefit.

Broad consumption related plays - staples, durables, auto’s etc., will benefit from moderating commodity prices and normalizing economic activity. The Rural economy is also likely to turnaround in 2H-FY23 following normal monsoons and continued Government Capex programs.

We also like China plus 1 as well as Make in India. Here we remain structurally positive on Pharma & speciality Chemicals, as well as select sectors which can take advantage of PLI schemes and a higher offtake of global outsourcing strategies.

Also read - RBI’s new regulatory framework for urban cooperative banks: 5 questions answered

Infra / Industrials – Government spending on infra to continue, as well as green shoots of revival in private sector capex. This would benefit infrastructure developers, cement, capital goods companies etc.

What are the strategies one should adopt now as we have been consolidating for more than a couple of quarters?

One can maintain some cash (10-15 percent) in equity portfolios. The global environment remains vulnerable to shocks. There is clearly a risk-off environment in play which will affect liquidity and flows in relatively higher risk asset classes like equities.

Despite, India standing out in terms of GDP growth outlook and resilience of the economy & equity markets this year, we are still at risk of significant global outflows. Indian markets are not cheap and are therefore vulnerable to bouts of correction.

US inflation print above 9 percent, Euro breaks parity versus US dollar, US dollar index at 108 - there's a long list that are affecting the markets.

From co-ordinated monetary policies, we have moved to a phase of divergent monetary stances of the major central banks like European Central Bank and Bank of Japan thereby leading to sharp currency depreciation of these currencies. The Dollar index is accordingly gaining strength since EUR and JPY have the highest weights in the index.

The inverted yield curve in the US is suggesting a heightened probability of a sharp growth deceleration, if not recession. With US inflation running at 9.1 percent, around 4.5x the target of 2 percent, the Fed is likely to run a restrictive monetary policy, even if Inflation peaks by August. The USD is likely to remain well bid in such an environment, which is a negative for non-dollar assets in the near term.

Auto index hit a record high and is the biggest gainer in last four months. Do you think the valuations are stretched?

Although in the near term the Auto sector has done well and the Nifty Auto index climbed around 30 percent over last four months. The sector had remained flat / underperformed over the last 4-5 years hit badly by various factors like implementation of BS VI norms, increase in axle load regulations and Covid.

We are now witnessing a stabilisation across many Auto segments, such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, 2- wheelers etc., in anticipation of a gradual recovery in incremental volumes in 2HFY23 and beyond. This will also positively benefit Auto ancillary companies too.

Valuations are also lower than their long-term averages reflecting depressed earnings over the last few years, which are now expected to normalise over the next 12-18 months, as demand picks up and supply constraints such as chip shortages start to stabilise. Margins are also expected to improve on past price hikes and the recent fall in commodity prices especially metals.

The major challenge would still remain centred on global facing companies with higher proportion of exports which could get affected by the impending slowdown in the global economy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.