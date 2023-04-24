 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | R Venkataraman of IIFL Securities foresees earnings recession led by western economies

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 07:58 AM IST

The market widely expects the US Federal Reserve to pause the rate hike sequence and then pivot soon.

R Venkataraman of IIFL Securities

After consistent Fed funds rate increases since March 2022, R Venkataraman, the Chairman of IIFL Securities foresees an earnings recession led by Western economies also infecting EMs (emerging markets) and India.

Hence, he says it is difficult to be very optimistic about primary market revival when faced with the prospect of an earnings recession.

"Generally, the IPO momentum picks up when sentiment is strong. In India we are as yet unsure of inflation trajectory, monetary easing, etc," he adds.

Among sectors, Venkataraman with more than 28 years of experience in the financial services sector likes lending financials, especially the top two PSU banks - SBI and Bank of Baroda which were battered when the Adani worries shook the market.