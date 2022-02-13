Daily Voice | Q4FY22 will be strong quarter, thanks to reopening of economy: Mohit Nigam of Hem Securities

Mohit Nigam is the Head - PMS at Hem Securities

Brent crude futures, the international oil benchmark, rallied 32 percent in the last two months. "The rally in oil prices is a temporary risk for the equity markets as well as the Indian Economy as it poses high inflation. As India being the high oil importer and utilisation of higher forex reserves is used for the oil imports," says Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities.

The December corporate earnings season will end in the coming week. Mohit, who has several years of experience in the capital markets across forex, equities, bonds and investment bankings, says margin pressure has been a common factor in manufacturing and chemical companies which has started to weigh on full year earnings growth expectations. "But we are hopeful that Q4FY22 will be a strong quarter due to the reopening of the Indian economy with easing inflation with negligible effects on margins."

Do you think the RBI has taken a right decision given the global central banks hinting faster policy tightening to fight inflation?

Yes we think that RBI has delivered the statement as per our expectations. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept rates unchanged, indicating that monetary policy normalisation remains growth-dependent and that the recovery is still in its early stages. Overall, unlike other global central banks, the announcement was pro-growth, with domestic recovery as the primary priority. RBI is giving a strong & durable support to the economy without downsizing any support and is in line with Capex focused Union Budget FY23 which will be beneficial for the equity markets as well.

In terms of inflation, the CPI inflation forecast for FY22 was held at 5.3 percent, with 5.7 percent forecast for Q4FY22, which is still within a reasonable range of 4-6 percent when contrasted to the United States, where inflation has reached a four-decade high. Given the forecast for inflation and growth, as well as the uncertainty surrounding global rub-offs and the third wave of influenza, the economy requires continuing policy assistance.

By maintaining its overall dovish approach, the RBI remains focused on recovering growth while avoiding hurting market optimism. The RBI expects inflation to be much lower in H2FY23, at 4.0 percent in Q3FY23 and 4.2 percent in Q4FY23, giving them the confidence to maintain its accommodating posture.

What is your take on the GDP growth estimates of 7.8 percent by RBI against the government's projected GDP at 9.2 percent?

We believe the GDP estimated by the RBI follows a more conservative approach. In the previous MPC meeting, RBI maintained the projections for the Q1FY23 but reduced projections for Q2FY23 from 7.8 percent to 7.0 percent. As the new variant of Covid has hampered global economic activity and the business momentum domestically, risk of another variant hampering business activity cannot be ruled out.

However, non-food bank credit, merchandise exports and capex are likely to accelerate the pace of recovery and we might see positive surprise in GDP numbers if business recovery continues. Moreover, RBI also expects a good rabi harvest which would put downward pressure on food inflation. Rising crude prices and supply-side bottlenecks remain key risks for inflation.

Have the corporate earnings met your expectations? Do you feel the margin pressure to continue in March quarter as well?

Majority of companies have declared Q3FY22 results. Banks and IT have reported largely in line or better results. Margin pressure has been a common factor in manufacturing and chemical companies which has started to weigh on full year earnings growth expectations. Consumer companies largely reported revenue growth in line aided by price hikes despite volume pressure; however, input cost inflation significantly weighed on profitability.

We are hopeful that Q4FY22 will be a strong quarter due to the reopening of the Indian economy with easing inflation with negligible effects on margins.

What are the key themes that you are betting on especially after corporate earnings as well as budget, and why?

Infrastructure: Government has clearly shifted their focus to infrastructure growth in this budget. The Capex investment was increased by 35 percent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore and announced some significant policies and investments related to railways, highways, metros through the PM Gati Shakti Initiative. We believe this sector can generate attractive returns for investors in the medium to long term.

IT Sector: This sector has benefited most after COVID. As per management commentaries of big IT companies, the environment for digital transformation, cloud, AI and other related technologies is very robust. Government is also aggressively focusing on digitalising everything which is positive for this sector. Investors may accumulate quality large caps and mid caps in this space at significant dips.

Renewable/Electric Vehicle (EV): Government’s focus on reducing emissions and dependence on fossil fuels is beneficial for EV makers, EV charging infrastructure, solar energy related companies.

Is the rising oil prices a temporary risk for equity markets?

The rally in oil prices is a temporary risk for the equity markets as well as the Indian Economy as it poses high inflation. As India being the high oil importer and utilisation of higher forex reserves is used for the oil imports. The higher oil prices erodes the forex reserves as well as leaves lower room with the government to levy charges and duties to have funds for the nation's growth & development.

Do you see any major reason that can pull down the market by 15-20 percent in coming quarters?

Markets have not started the year in the same buoyant mood they spent much of 2021, The MSCI All Countries World Index fell 5 percent in January. The anxiety is primarily driven by concern about inflation and rising interest rates. Valuations of companies are expensive relative to their own history, and require robust earnings to maintain support but based on Q3 results we have seen margin pressure on many companies.

FII selling has been continuing since the last few months and we believe it will continue till reversal in rate cycle in India.

We believe the market will remain volatile but investors should focus on stock specifics rather than index. Investors should be cautious and invest in defensive stocks rather than cyclical stocks.

